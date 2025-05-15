Video: Julia Mattison & Noel Carey Unpack the Music of DEATH BECOMES HER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



What goes into making the music of our favorite Broadway shows? How do Broadway composers make our favorite characters sing and our favorite scenes come alive? BroadwayWorld is finding out with Notes on a Score.

Today we continue the series with the Tony-nominated creators of Death Becomes Her- Julia Mattison and Noel Carey. Watch as they join us at the newly renovated Laurie Beechman Theatre to unpack the show's epic Act 2 duet, "Alive Forever".

"Alive forever

Alive, even after the world that we is gone.

When you need your face redrawn,

You don't have to fear.

I'll be here

Now until forever"

"[This song] is a really wonderful culmination of this crazy ride," explained Mattison. "It's also surprisingly sweet and emotional and kind of the only time [Madeline and Helen] are ever vulnerable with eachother in any kind of way. It's also ridiculous and big. It was our longest journey of any of the songs that we wrote." Watch in this video as the duo tells us all about their writing process.