Exclusive: Liz Callaway Previews 4 Songs from Her Stephen Schwartz Show

Liz is back at 54! Long an interpreter of the songs of Stephen Schwartz, Emmy winner and Tony and Grammy nominee Liz Callaway turns her attention to the songwriter with her new show, The Wizard and I: Liz Callaway Sings Stephen Schwartz, which plays May 14-17 (and will be live streamed on the 17th).

With musical direction by Alex Rybeck, the show will feature songs from an extraordinary career that has spanned nearly 60-years (and in every form of media), as well as a brand new song, Liz honors Stephen in her signature way, pairing his iconic songs with tales of their lifelong professional relationship and friendship. Featuring Academy Award and Grammy-winning tunes from Wicked, Godspell, Pippin, The Baker’s Wife, and more, The Wizard and I is a personal celebration of the man who made a witch take flight and gave a bird sight.

"About a year and a half ago I was invited to come to Cork, Ireland to do a Stephen Schwartz concert," she explained. "We did a two-act concert with the students of the Cork School of Music and it was amazing, very special, and very thrown together. 54 Below invited me to come back and do anything I wanted to and I thought... 'Wouldn't it be fun to do an evening of all Stephen Schwartz?' So some of what I did in Ireland is in this show and some of it's different. Stephen is an amazing composer and a very good friend and it's going to be a lot of fun."

BroadwayWorld is very excited to take you inside the rehearsal room with Liz as she previews four songs from the show: "Corner of the Sky," "West End Avenue," "Lion Tamer," "Bless the Lord."