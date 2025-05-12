Video: Audra McDonald Loves Passing On an Iconic Story to a New Generation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



When it comes to earning Tony nominations, you'd think that no one would be less surprised by the news than Audra McDonald- the most Tony-nominated performer in Broadway history. You'd be wrong...

The already six-time Tony winner just earned her eleventh nomination for her performance as Mama Rose in Gypsy. "People don't believe me, but I never expect it. You never know," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "You can't do anything [to get a Tony Award]. All you can do is your work. You can't nominate yourself; you can't vote for yourself; you can't do anything except tell the story and evolve as an artist."

Watch as Audra chats more about the thrill of bringing Gypsy to a new audience, why this role means so much to her, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 8, 2025.