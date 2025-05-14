Video: Gracie Lawrence Says JUST IN TIME Has Been a 'Joy-Bomb of an Experience'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Did you know that Gracie Lawrence made her Broadway debut at the age of 12 in Brighton Beach Memoirs? Back then she was Grace Bea Lawrence, and boy has her life changed. Now she leads her own pop band with her brother, Clyde (Lawrence) and she is a Tony nominee for her perfromance in Just in Time.

"Obviously I'm very comfortable singing my own material and songs that I wrote for myself, but it's been really fun to sing Connie Francis' songs and try to figure out where her voice and my voice meet in the middle," she told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "I don't want to be doing a Connie Francis impression, that's not what this show is about. We're really trying to evoke the spirt of these people by honoring them by bringing ourselves to it."

Watch as Gracie chats more about her take on the character, the joy of being a part of the Broadway community, and so much more. Plus, check out who she is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!

The 78th Annual Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 8, 2025.