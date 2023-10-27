Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED

Hear from Jackie Burns, Jennifer DiNoia, Alyssa Fox, Mary Kate Morrisey, Amanda Jane Cooper, McKenzie Kurtz, Kara Lindsay, and Alli Mauzey.

By: Oct. 27, 2023

Two new videos have been released in conjunction with Wicked's 20th anniversary on Broadway, which feature past Elphabas and Glindas reflecting on the past 20 years.

The 20 Years of Elphaba Roundtable features Jackie Burns, Jennifer DiNoia, Alyssa Fox, and Mary Kate Morrisey, and the 20 Years of Glinda Roundtable features Amanda Jane Cooper, McKenzie Kurtz, Kara Lindsay, and Alli Mauzey.

Check out both videos below!

20 Years of Elphaba

20 Years of Glinda

WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”

WICKED features a thrilling score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good." The Gershwin Theatre on 50th Street and Broadway is that magical place. From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked—the untold true story of the Witches of Oz—transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story. It will send your spirits soaring to heights you’ll never forget.




