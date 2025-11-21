WICKED Co-Stars Ginna Claire Mason And Mary Kate Morrissey Release Country-Inspired 'For Good'

Ginna Claire Mason and Mary Kate Morrissey, who starred opposite each other as Glinda and Elphaba on the Wicked national tour before each taking on the roles on Broadway, have released a new country-inspired recording of “For Good.”

According to a post on Mason's Instagram, the idea for the duet began in March, on the night Morrissey completed her Broadway run as Elphaba. Mason visited her dressing room, and they agreed to record “For Good” to mark the occasion. Mason immediately suggested a country rendition.

Drawing on artists such as Alison Krauss, Nickel Creek, and Little Big Town, the pair created an inspiration playlist and brought the project to Nashville producer Nathan Nockles, who led orchestration and recording. The show's composer Stephen Schwartz has also given his blessing to the reimagined approach.

Nashville musicians Zach and Maggie contributed to the final track. Released concurrently with the new Wicked film, the duet offers fans a fresh way to revisit one of the musical’s signature songs.

Hear the track here: