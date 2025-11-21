Video: Cynthia Erivo Shares Whether She Would Play Elphaba in WICKED on Broadway

Click Here for More on WICKED Film





Wicked: For Good is now in theaters, and Cynthia Erivo, who has received praise for her turn as Elphaba in the two-part film, visited The View to talk all about it. During her appearance on the daytime talk show, the Tony winner spoke about why she would not be inclined to appear as the character in the stage version of Wicked on Broadway.

"I feel like now, because we have this movie, it would be a little selfish," she shared of taking over the role on Broadway. "We've been given such a gift with this version, and everyone is seeing it... I think what's wonderful about this particular film now is I think that it provides more room for other women to go and do [it.]"

Though she won't be treading the boards at the Gershwin anytime soon, fans won't have to wait too long to see the performer onstage. Next year, Erivo will return to the West End for a solo production of Dracula, in which she plays all 23 roles. "We start rehearsals in a couple of weeks. Kip Williams is the director and he's really, really wonderful. The two of us have decided to figure out where we can play with the darkness and light of it... [and] what, in us human beings, can be found in a character like Dracula..."

As for whether the production could eventually transfer to Broadway, Erivo played coy with the idea, saying to host Joy Bahar, "You're going to get me in trouble!" when asked the question. Dracula will begin previews at Noël Coward Theatre on Wednesday 4 February with opening night set for Tuesday 17 February. The production will play for 16 weeks until Saturday 30 May 2026.

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.