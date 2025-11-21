Click Here for More on WICKED Film

With the release of Wicked: For Good, the film adaptation of the hit Broadway musical is now complete. However, songwriter Stephen Schwartz believes there may be more Ozian stories in the future.

“...[Screenplay & Book writer] Winnie Holzman and I are doing some work right now on ideas that aren’t a sequel to Wicked, because I think the Glinda and Elphaba story feels complete — but there are other aspects that could be explored," the composer and lyricist recently told The Ankler. "Gregory Maguire, the original Wicked novelist, has several books, for example. But there’s another idea that Winnie and I are discussing: not a sequel, but an adjunct."

He went on to liken the Wicked world to that of Star Wars, noting the successful standalone projects that have come from that franchise. He also highlighted the many Wizard of Oz books written by L. Frank Baum that could be used for inspiration. At this point in development, it is unknown if the project would be produced for the stage or screen.

Though he is open to spin-offs, Schwartz has yet to see a compelling reason to make a proper sequel. “As far as right now, no one has yet presented an idea that I’ve heard that would justify such a thing.” Check out the full interview with Schwartz, alongside composer John Powell, at The Ankler.

Wicked is a world-renowned musical with music & lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. The show is loosely adapted from the 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire, “Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West.” Maguire was inspired by the literary classic by L. Frank Baum, “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.”

Since its first show on Broadway in October 2003, Wicked has been seen by over 65 million people and played in 16 countries. Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is in its 22nd year on Broadway. Part 1 of the blockbuster film adaptation opened on November 22, 2024, becoming the highest-grossing movie based on a Broadway musical. The second part, Wicked: For Good, is now in theaters.

Wicked: For Good picks up after the 2024 blockbuster. Elphaba, now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz’s silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas