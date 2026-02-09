Ephraim Sykes & More Join THE FEAR OF 13 on Broadway

Producers Seaview, Wessex Grove, and Gavin Kalin Productions today announced the complete cast of Lindsey Ferrentino’s new play, The Fear of 13, starring two-time Academy Award® winner Adrien Brody and Golden Globe® Award nominee Tessa Thompson in their Broadway debuts. Based on the documentary directed by David Sington, The Fear of 13 will be directed by Tony Award® winner David Cromer. Performances will begin on Thursday, March 19, with an opening night set for Wednesday, April 15, at the James Earl Jones Theatre (138 West 48th Street).

Brody and Thompson will be joined by Tony Award® nominee Ephraim Sykes (Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations), Michael Cavinder (Annie at the Hollywood Bowl), Eddie Cooper (Dead Outlaw), Victor Cruz (“Blue Bloods”), Eboni Flowers (Eureka Day), Joel Marsh Garland (“Orange Is the New Black”), Jared Wayne Gladly (Aladdin), Joe Joseph (English), Jeb Kreager (“Mare of Easttown”), and Ben Thompson (Waitress).

The Fear of 13 tells the extraordinary true story of Nick Yarris, who spends more than two decades on death row for a murder he insists he did not commit. Through a series of prison visits with a volunteer named Jacki, Nick traces a life shaped by impulse and consequence. As Nick and Jacki’s conversations deepen, the line between witness and participant blurs, forcing both to confront what justice demands, what belief requires, and the perilous distance between true freedom and the illusion of self determination. By turns devastating, darkly funny, and life-affirming, The Fear of 13 is a powerful exploration of truth and trust, conscience and connection.

The Fear of 13 had its world premiere at The Donmar Warehouse. Original production directed by Justin Martin.

The creative team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Sarah Laux (costume design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design), Lee Kinney (sound design), Rob Pickens & Katie Gell (hair, wig, & makeup design), Bryan Carter (music supervisor and arranger), Gigi Buffington (voice, text and dialect coach), Rocio Mendez & Dave Anzuelo (fight and intimacy director), Neal Gupta (associate director), Nick Yarris (story consultant), Caparelliotis Casting (casting), Juniper Street Productions (production management), Richard Hodge (production stage manager), James Viggiano (company manager), and 101 Productions, Ltd. (general management).

Biographies:

Adrien Brody (Nick Yarris) is a two-time Academy Award winner for Best Actor, recognized for his extraordinary performances in Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist (2024) and Roman Polanski’s The Pianist (2002). Brody’s portrayal of Holocaust survivor and architect László Tóth in The Brutalist earned him numerous accolades in addition to his second Oscar, including a BAFTA, Golden Globe and Critics Choice honors, cementing his place in the pantheon of great actors. His recognition for The Brutalist came 22 years after his first Oscar, which he won at age 29, making him the youngest Best Actor winner in history. Throughout his career, Brody has collaborated with acclaimed directors such as Wes Anderson, Steven Soderbergh, Spike Lee and Peter Jackson, and has been recognized with major awards and nominations across film and television as well as an Olivier nomination for his London Stage Debut of The Fear of 13. He also received Emmy nominations for his portrayals in Houdini and Succession. In addition to acting, Brody produces films under his production company, Fable House. He is an also accomplished painter and music producer.

Tessa Thompson (Jacki) is an award-winning actor and producer who most recently starred in the titular role in “Hedda,” the reimagination of the famed Henrik Ibsen’s 1891 stage play “Hedda Gabler.” Thompson currently stars in, and produced, the hit Netflix series, “His & Hers.” Thompson’s credits include “Creed III,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Passing,” “Sylvie’s Love,” “Creed II,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Thor: Ragnarok,” “Little Woods,” “Annihilation,” “Sorry to Bother You,” “Selma,” “Dear White People,” and “Westworld.” On stage, Thompson has appeared in stage productions of Off-Broadway Smart People (2nd Stage Theatre) and regionally in Blue Skies for Alabama (Pasadena Playhouse), Tree (Ensemble Studio Theater), Indoor/Outdoor (Colony Theater), and Romeo and Juliet: Antebellum New Orleans 1836 (Theater @ Boston Court). Thompson is Founder of the production company Viva Maude. This is her Broadway debut.

Ephraim Sykes (Man 4) was nominated for a Tony, Grammy, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League Award for his performance as ‘David Ruffin’ in Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations. He recently starred in Broadway’s 2024 revival of Our Town directed by Kenny Leon where he earned a Drama League Nomination for Distinguished Performance. Other Broadway credits include Hamilton (also streaming on Disney+), Motown The Musical, Newsies, Memphis, and The Little Mermaid. Off-Broadway, Sykes starred in Pal Joey at City Center Encores, co-starred in Black No More (The New Group, Audelco Award winner), Rent (New World Stages) and Bye Bye Birdie at the Kennedy Center. On screen, Sykes was seen in Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit as well as the HBO series “Vinyl,” “Luke Cage” (Marvel/Netflix), “Crisis in Six Scenes” (Amazon), “Russian Doll” (Netflix), and in the NBC live broadcast of Hairspray Live! opposite Ariana Grande, earning an MTV Movie + TV Awards nomination for Best Musical Moment: “You Can’t Stop the Beat”.

Michael Cavinder (Man 5) is an actor, producer, director, writer, and half-Filipino giant from Orange County, California. He is the creator and Artistic Director of Ambush Cabaret. The Fear of 13 will be his Broadway debut. Regional: Annie (Hollywood Bowl), Frozen (The Hyperion Theater), A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder (Laguna Playhouse), Bottle Shock! The Musical (California Center for the Arts, Escondido), 9 to 5: The Musical (Musical Theatre West), Clue (La Mirada). TV: “Law and Order.” Michael strives to uplift fellow artists and contribute to a creative community grounded in generosity and compassion. He is inspired by those who give back, including the Mondays Dark team in Las Vegas, led by Mark and Cheryl, and his own ragtag ensemble of friends: James, Nancy, Terry, Andrew, Katie, Joven, and Daniel (and many more!). Heartfelt thanks to his loving wife and forever collaborator, Libby, and to Pedro Pascal. If she hadn’t seen a resemblance between him and Pedro, she never would have asked him out. @michaelrcavinder / ?: @jesseashtonphotography

Eddie Cooper (Man 6) Broadway: Dead Outlaw, PARADE. Audible Theatre: Dead Outlaw, Encores!: Titanic, PARADE, Promenade, Assassins, God Bless You Mr. Rosewater, and Little Shop of Horrors. Classic Stage Company: I Can Get It For Your Wholesale, Assassins, The Cradle Will Rock and The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui. Atlantic Theater Company: This Ain't No Disco. Carnegie Hall: Anyone Can Whistle. On screen: “Law & Order,” “The Night Of,” “Banshee,” “Better Nate Than Ever.” Up next: “Not Suitable for Work” and “Furious” both on Hulu and Little Brother on Netflix. @MrEddieCooper. ABOLISH ICE.

Victor Cruz (Man 3) is thrilled to make his Broadway debut! Born in Portsmouth, Virginia, and raised in the vibrant heart of the South Bronx, he began performing stand-up comedy at the tender age of sixteen and earned his BFA from the acting conservatory at SUNY Purchase College. His recent television appearances include “Matlock” (CBS), “Evil” (Paramount+), and “Law & Order: SVU.” He’s also the creator of the hit YouTube animated series “TITA,” where he writes, animates, and voices most of the characters. Offstage, Victor is a dedicated educator, teaching Video Production, Drama, and English Language Learners (ELL). He extends heartfelt gratitude to his wife Liana, his children Leslie and EJ, his lovely mom Minerva, Gio and Arelis, his spiritual teacher Guru Enlightment, his spirits, and his Higher Power.

Eboni Flowers (Understudy) Broadway: Eureka Day (MTC/Friedman Theatre), Macbeth (Longacre Theater), Slave Play (Golden Theater/August Wilson Theater). Other credits include: Disgraced (Singapore Repertory Theater), Too Heavy For Your Pocket (Roundabout Theater), A Raisin in the Sun (Williamstown Theater Festival), Father Comes Home from the Wars, Parts 1-3 (Yale Repertory Theater/A.C.T), Dead Dog Park (Bedlam), Paradox of the Urban Cliche' (Poetic Theater Productions). www.EboniFlowers.com

Joel Marsh Garland (Guard) is a two time SAG award winning actor. He last appeared on Broadway in the 2014 revival of Of Mice and Men. He is well known for his TV work on “Orange is the New Black,” “Godfather of Harlem,” “The Last O.G.,” “Pokerface” and numerous other TV shows and movies. He has appeared off Broadway in notable productions at the Vineyard Theater and Playwright’s Horizons. Joel is a graduate of Bennington College and a frequent face at the 24 HR plays. To Em, C, and G: Papa loves you.

Jared Wayne Gladly (Understudy) an actor, singer, host, and voiceover artist. A Texas native, his professional career began on the stage of New York’s historic Apollo Theater as an ensemble cast member of the national tour of Dreamgirls. Since then, he has starred in several Broadway, Off-Broadway and regional theater productions working under the direction of Bill T. Jones, Eric Ting, Rueben Santiago-Hudson, Kenny Leon, Des McAnuff, Dominique Morisseau, Susan Stroman, Casey Nicholaw, Patricia McGregor, and Toshi Reagon among others. He is a proud alumnus of Houston’s High School for The Performing and Visual Arts (HSPVA) and holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from New York University. Gladly was most recently a cast member of the Broadway company of Disney’s Aladdin and is currently the voice of Barry, a commercial mascot for Cricket Wireless. Outside of his theatrical career, Mr. Gladly produces a weekly showcase, partners with Harlem-based community arts initiatives supporting black and brown artists, and/or partners with Broadway Serves or the F.C.B.C. Food Pantry in Harlem, NY. Jared is currently accepting meetings for additional representation. To keep up with the journey, follow Jared on IG: @jaredwaynegladly or visit www.jaredwaynegladly.com

Joe Joseph (Understudy) BROADWAY: English, The Kite Runner, The Band’s Visit. OFF-BROADWAY: House of McQueen, The Fears, 9 Kinds of Silence, Merrily We Roll Along, Loveless Texas, Baghdaddy. For Michael and Leandrew. Love & thanks to Dustin, Marc & Eden at Daniel Hoff. رحمة @gojoejoseph

Jeb Kreager (Man 2) is a New York City-based theatre, film, and television actor. He has numerous recurring and guest star TV credits, including “Mare of Easttown,” “The Undoing,” “Mindhunter,” “Marvel’s The Punisher,” “For Life,” “One Dollar,” “Outsiders,” “The Good Fight,” “Bull,” “Person of Interest,” “Chicago Med,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Boardwalk Empire” and will recur in F/X’s upcoming “Seven Sisters.” His voice work includes multiple appearances on “Late Night with Seth Myers.” Film credits include James Gray’s Armageddon Time, Gareth Edwards’ The Creator, Hell House LLC, Animal Husbandry, Funny Bunny, and more. Jeb has appeared onstage in the US, Europe, and Latin America. Recent work includes Heroes of the Fourth Turning (Playwrights Horizons - Obie Award), Evanston Salt Costs Climbing and Curse of the Starving Class (The New Group), Oslo (Lincoln Center Theater - Obie Award), and The Sister (Dutch Kills). He is a founding member of Philadelphia’s New Paradise Laboratories and has created 15 original works with the group. A native of southwestern Virginia, Jeb is a graduate of Virginia Tech, studied at Antonio Fava’s Teatro Piccolo Orologio in Reggio Emilia, Italy, and NYC’s Circle in the Square.

Ben Thompson (Nick U/S) is widely known in the theatre world for his many appearances on Broadway - most recently seen in the role of "Earl" in Waitress. Other credits include the hip-hop musical, Holler if Ya Hear Me, and also the original Broadway cast of Matilda as the Escapologist where he later took over the role of Trunchbull. Ben was also a part of the Broadway cast of American Idiot, and had a starring role in the off-Broadway production of Carrie: The Musical. Ben was most recently seen recurring in the Peacock series, “Long Right River,” following his season 2 recur from his S1 guest star role in the Freeform series, “Single Drunk Female.” Prior to, Ben worked on guest stars in Apple's “Little Voice” and IMDBtv's “Leverage 2.0.” Other TV credits include guest stars on “Chicago PD,” “Daredevil,” “Bull,” and “Law & Order: SUV.” He can be seen opposite Cuba Gooding Jr. in the slavery drama “Freedom” and the feature film The Seagull; opposite Elisabeth Moss and Annette Benning.

Photo Credit: Emilio Madrid