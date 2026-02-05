Video: Watch Jonathan Groff Perform 'Beyond the Sea' From JUST IN TIME





During a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, a segment was dedicated to the hit musical Just in Time, featuring a pre-recorded performance of Beyond the Sea from Jonathan Groff. Check it out now.

Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff will play his final performance on Sunday, March 29, 2026. Jeremy Jordan will take over as Bobby Darin beginning April 21, 2026.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – brought to life by Groff, a cast of 11 on-stage actors, and featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.”

Just in Time currently stars Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff, Sarah Hyland, Sadie Dickerson, Tony Award winner Michele Pawk, Joe Barbara, Drama Desk Award nominee Emily Bergl, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa, Claire Camp, Julia Grondin, Valeria Yamin, John Treacy Egan, Tari Kelly, Matt Magnusson, Khori Michelle Petinaud, and Larkin Reilly.

The musical, which opened April 26, 2025, has a book by Warren Leight and Isaac Oliver, music supervision and arrangements by Andrew Resnick, and orchestrations by Resnick and Michael Thurber.