Megan Hilty and Sutton Foster Join Disney Jr. Series ROBOGOBO as Guest Stars

It's a Broadway outing in Season 2 of Disney Jr.’s RoboGobo, with the announcement that musical theater favorites Megan Hilty and Sutton Foster will serve as guest stars in the new season.

The animated series, which also features Cynthia Erivo, Alan Cumming, Valerie Bertinelli, Ana Gasteyer, Susan Kelechi Watson, Dulé Hill, Alison Pill and James Monroe Iglehart, will return with a 10-episode marathon Monday, February 16, on Disney Jr. (7:00-10:15 a.m. EST/PST) and later that day on Disney Channel and Disney Jr. On Demand. The episodes will then be available to stream on Disney+ the following day, Tuesday, February 17.

Set on the futuristic utopia of MetroPet Island, the comedy-action series for preschoolers features five adopted pets who are given super-powered Robo-Suits by kid inventor Dax. The second season continues Dax and Team RoboGobo’s adventures with their new super-powered Robo-Suits that transform into Robo-Vehicles to help them save the day and keep MetroPet Island safe from the ridiculously comedic villains, including Gimme Pig, The Slink and new villain Captain Shrimperton.

Hilty guest stars as Captain Shrimperton, a cunning pirate prawn, with Foster and comedian Nate Torrence as Molly and Milo, sanitation worker siblings who befriend raccoon duo Risky and Royale, Team RoboGobo’s biggest fans. Series regular voice cast includes Ja’Siah Young as Dax, Brayden Morgan as Booster, Azuri Hardy Jones as Allie, Gracen Newton as Hopper, Leili Ahmadyar as Shelly and Dee Bradley Baker as Wingo.

RoboGobo was created by Chris Gilligan, who also serves as executive producer. Rob Cantor provides the series’ music. The series is produced by Academy Award®-winning Brown Bag Films in association with Disney Jr. Season 1 is currently available to stream on Disney+.

Watch the Season 2 trailer below:

Megan Hilty Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Sutton Foster Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas