Video: Andrea Martin, Phillipa Soo & Steven Pasquale Sing in HIGH SPIRITS

New York City Center has released new footage of songs from the current Encores! production of High Spirits. The recently-released clips feature Andrea Martin singing "Talking to You" and Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasuale singing "If I Gave You."

The cast also features Saturday Night Live alum Rachel Dratch as Edith, Katrina Lenk as Elvira, alongside film and television star Campbell Scott (House of Cards) as Dr. Bradman and Jennifer Sánchez (Real Women Have Curves) as Mrs. Bradman.

High Spirits is running through February 15, 2026. Directed by Tony Award nominee Jessica Stone and Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell with choreography by Ellenore Scott, this rarely revived musical is adapted from Noël Coward’s beloved comedy Blithe Spirit.

Andrea Martin – "Talking to You"

Phillipa Soo & Steven Pasuale – "If I Gave You"