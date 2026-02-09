Robert Icke’s OEDIPUS Breaks Studio 54 Weekly Box Office Record In Final Week

Robert Icke's new adaptation of Oedipus starring Mark Strong and Lesley Manville broke the record for highest weekly gross at Studio 54, taking in $1,212,949.00 over its final week, which ended Sunday, February 8, 2026. The limited engagement began previews on October 30, 2025, and opened to overwhelming acclaim on November 13.

The previous record of $1,074,778.00 was set by An Act of God in August of 2015.

Oedipus starred Mark Strong – reprising his Olivier-nominated role as ‘Oedipus' – and Lesley Manville – reprising her Olivier-winning role as ‘Jocasta.' Also reprising their UK roles were Samuel Brewer as ‘Teiresias,' Bhasker Patel as ‘Corin,' Jordan Scowen as ‘Eteocles,' and James Wilbraham as ‘Polyneices.' They are joined by John Carroll Lynch as ‘Creon,' Teagle F. Bougere as ‘Driver,' Ani Mesa-Perez as ‘Lichas,' Olivia Reis as ‘Antigone,' and Anne Reid as ‘Merope,' with Brian Thomas Abraham, Denise Cormier, Karl Kenzler, and Oliver Rowland-Jones rounding out the cast.

Robert Icke – the youngest Olivier Award-winning director in history – transformed Sophocles' epic tragedy into an essential, explosive, sensual human thriller catapulting the secrets of the past into a high-stakes present.

Oedipus recently received two Olivier Awards, including Best Revival of a Play and Best Actress (Lesley Manville), as well as three U.K. Critics' Circle Theater Awards including Best Director (Icke), Best Actor (Mark Strong), and Best Actress (Lesley Manville), cementing it as one of the most celebrated theatrical events of the year.

The creative team includes Hildegard Bechtler (Scenic Designer), Wojciech Dziedzic (Costume Designer), Natasha Chivers (Lighting Designer), Tom Gibbons (Sound Designer), and Tal Yarden (Video Designer). Casting is by Julia Horan, CDG and Jim Carnahan, CSA.

Oedipus was produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, and Patrick Catullo, in association with the Roundabout Theatre Company.

Robert Icke's Oedipus was originally produced in Dutch by International Theater Amsterdam and was presented at the Edinburgh International Festival.