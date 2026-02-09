Hot Tickets of the Week: THE OUTSIDERS, THE LOST BOYS & More

Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week, starting February 9, 2026.

All Out: Comedy About Ambition

From the writer and creative minds of last year’s production, All In: Comedy About Love, All Out showcases what happens when a group of the funniest people on earth gather on Broadway to read hilarious stories by Simon Rich about ego, envy, greed, and basically just New Yorkers in general. The world premiere of All Out: Comedy About Ambition, with direction by Tony Award-winner Alex Timbers, will feature a rotating cast of four actors for 12 weeks, and original music performed by soul-pop band Lawrence for all performances.

Read More: Sarah Silverman, Heidi Gardner, and More Join ALL OUT: COMEDY ABOUT AMBITION

Little Shop of Horrors

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race.

Read More: Joshua Bassett and Joy Woods in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a fast-paced and funny D-E-L-I-G-H-T. As six wonderfully unique and impassioned contestants vie for the championship by spelling their way through vexing vocabulary, hilarious and poignant personal stories unfold…along with a dash of riotous audience participation.

Read More: Lin-Manuel Miranda Joins the Competition at THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

The Lost Boys

Welcome to Santa Carla. Perfect weather. Beautiful beaches. And a charming boardwalk…as long as you ignore all the “Missing” posters. When a mother and her two teenage sons move to town in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her family’s life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a terrifying reality: When night falls, Michael’s new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared. Based on the cult-classic Warner Bros. film, The Lost Boys: A New Musical is directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Arden and featuring music and lyrics by The Rescues, a book by David Hornsby and Chris Hoch, and choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant.

Read More: In Rehearsals with the Cast of THE LOST BOYS

The Outsiders

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of “outsiders” battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging... and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

Read More: Noah Pacht and More to Star in THE OUTSIDERS on Broadway