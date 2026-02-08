Poll: Would You Attend a Sing-Along Performance of a Broadway Show?

Scheduled sing-along performances are a growing trend among Broadway musicals. While singing along is prohibited during regular performances, some productions announce scheduled performances where audiences are encouraged to sing along during select moments.

Musicals that have participated include Moulin Rouge! the Musical, & Juliet, and Heathers the Musical. While the first two are jukebox musicals with widely-known songs, the latter is a fan-favorite musical with a cult following.

We're asking our readers if they would attend a sing-along performance of a Broadway musical. Take the poll to share your thoughts and see the results!