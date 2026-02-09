Helen J Shen Joins Cast of New CBS Vampire Comedy ETERNALLY YOURS

Helen J Shen, star of Broadway's Maybe Happy Ending, has been cast in the new TV pilot Eternally Yours for CBS. According to Deadline, the performer will appear as a series regular in the new vampire comedy, which is from Ghosts creators Joe Port and Joe Wiseman.

Shen is set to star alongside Parker Young, as well as the previously announced Ed Weeks, Allegra Edwards and Jaren Lewison. The story follows the ongoing love story of two vampires, Liz (Edwards) and Charles (Weeks), who have been married for 500 years.

Shen will play their daughter Emma, a "cynical and sardonic" veterinarian with commitment struggles, who is dating a human, Max (Lewison), much to the chagrin of her parents.

In addition to writing, Port and Wiseman serve as executive producers alongside Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum and Jason Wang. Filming is expected to begin soon.

Shen has garnered acclaim for their performance as "Claire" in Maybe Happy Ending. They will play their final performance on Sunday, February 15, 2026. Previous credits include The Lonely Few and Michael R. Jackson’s musical Teeth. Regional credits also include starring in Anna Ouyang Moench’s Man of God at the Williamstown Theatre Festival and as Betty Schaefer in Sunset Boulevard at ACT of Connecticut. Shen will appear onscreen in The Devil Wears Prada 2, arriving this May.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas