Video Flashback: HAMILTON Performs 'America' at Gypsy of the Year 2016

Hamilton has posted a flashback video, of their performance of "America" at Gypsy of the Year 2016, in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The company of Hamilton took top honors for best onstage presentation. In "America," the cast mashed up the music and lyrics of Bob Marley and Lin-Manuel Miranda and the poetry of Langston Hughes into a call for peace and equality in our country.

Javier Muñoz and Syndee Winters led the integration of song and word, with the cast channeling the duo's sentiments into a powerful, striking dance.

The number also featured Hamilton company members Hope Easterbrook, David Guzman, Gregory Haney, Roddy Kennedy, Kamille Upshaw, Zelig Williams with Robin Macatangay on guitar. The arrangement is by Hamilton music director Kurt Crowley.

Watch the performance below!

