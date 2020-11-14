VIDEOS: Watch Next on Stage Season 2 Winner Tommy Kaiser's Journey to the Top
Congratulations to Tommy Kaiser!
Tommy Kaiser, a 2023 graduate of Brookdale Community College, has been crowned the college winner of season 2 of our singing competition, Next on Stage!
Check out his journey from week 1 to our grand finale below!
Week 1 - I'm Alive from Next to Normal
Week 2 - For Forever from Dear Evan Hansen
Week 3 - Goodbye from Catch Me If You Can
Week 4 - Meant to Be Yours from Heathers
Week 5 - Moving Too Fast from The Last Five Years
By winning our competition, Tommy will receive a Broadway prizepack with merch from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, CDs from Broadway Records, the opportunity to record a single released by Broadway Records, with the profits from the recording being donated to The Actors Fund, along with a virtual voice lesson with Matt Farnsworth, a session with Telsey + Company's Rachel Hoffman, a free subscription to BroadwayWorld Edu, and a $1000 donation to his charity, The Actor's Fund.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Stagehand Dies Following Fall From Fly Floor At The Winter Garden Theatre
At 8:45 a.m. this morning, Thursday, November 12, a stagehand fell from the fly floor above the stage at the Winter Garden Theatre and died from injur...
Breaking: Casts of HAMILTON, MEAN GIRLS, AIN'T TOO PROUD & JAGGED LITTLE PILL Will Perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Broadway will be back this Thanksgiving Day! According to the New York Times, the Broadway casts of Hamilton, Mean Girls, Ain't Too Proud and Jagged L...
Stage and Screen Actor Lawrence Clayton Dies at 64
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Lawrence Clayton has died at age 64. The news was shared with BroadwayWorld by multipl...
Original Concept Recording of ANNE OF GREEN GABLES Featuring Diana DeGarmo, George Salazar & More to be Released
Broadway Records announced today the release of the Original Concept Recording of ANNE OF GREEN GABLES, a new musical by Matte O'Brien and Matt Vinson...
THE LION KING, ALADDIN, and FROZEN Casts to Reunite on ABC's DISNEY HOLIDAY SINGALONG
ABC has announced the lineup for “The Disney Holiday Singalong,” with Ryan Seacrest returning to host on Monday November 30 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST)....
Israel Horovitz, Playwright Accused of Sexual Abuse, Passes Away at 81
Playwright Israel Horovitz has passed away at the age of 81. His wife Gillian confirmed his passing citing cancer as the cause of death. ...