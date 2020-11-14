VIDEOS: Watch Next on Stage Season 2 Winner Tommy Kaiser's Journey to the Top

Congratulations to Tommy Kaiser!

Tommy Kaiser, a 2023 graduate of Brookdale Community College, has been crowned the college winner of season 2 of our singing competition, Next on Stage!

Check out his journey from week 1 to our grand finale below!

Week 1 - I'm Alive from Next to Normal

Week 2 - For Forever from Dear Evan Hansen

Week 3 - Goodbye from Catch Me If You Can

Week 4 - Meant to Be Yours from Heathers

Week 5 - Moving Too Fast from The Last Five Years

By winning our competition, Tommy will receive a Broadway prizepack with merch from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, CDs from Broadway Records, the opportunity to record a single released by Broadway Records, with the profits from the recording being donated to The Actors Fund, along with a virtual voice lesson with Matt Farnsworth, a session with Telsey + Company's Rachel Hoffman, a free subscription to BroadwayWorld Edu, and a $1000 donation to his charity, The Actor's Fund.

