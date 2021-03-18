This Week's Open Job Listings on BWW - 3/18/2021

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 3/18/2021. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Artistic Director

Organization The Public Theater of San Antonio (The Public) is San Antonio's largest producing theater, currently celebrating its 109th consecutive year of production. Its mission is to produce professional live theater that inspires, educates, and connects communities. The Public presents high-quality theatrical productions year-round and is an important artistic leader in the City of San Antonio's cultural landscape. Its stated goal is to be a 'Theater for All,' where residents of San Antoni... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Project Manager, Broadway & Theatrical

Hudson Scenic Studio is a leading provider of custom scenic fabrication, automation, and painted drops servicing the live entertainment industry. To learn more about the company, please visit our website www.hudsonscenic.com. Location: Yonkers, NY The Project Manager represents HUDSON to clients and vendors and is responsible for selling, bidding, and managing projects through delivery and installation. The Project Manager works closely with designers and technical supervisors to achieve cli... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Estimator / Technical Analyst

Hudson Scenic Studio is a leading provider of custom scenic fabrication, automation, and painted drops servicing the live entertainment industry. To learn more about the company, please visit our website www.hudsonscenic.com. Location: Yonkers, NY. The Estimator/Technical Analyst reports to the head of Project Management and is responsible for estimating scenery and drapery budgets, expanding our vendor list, ordering materials for productions in conjunction with Engineering, placing job order... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Digital Content Producer

About The Shed The Shed is a new cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan's west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and scu... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Classes

The Peoples Improv Theater (The PIT) seeks a new Director of Classes to run The PIT's Comedy School. The Director of Classes is currently a remote work position but will likely become an in-person one dependent upon state and city reopening. Candidates should be based in the NYC area. Please send a resume and cover letter to submit@thepit-nyc.com. Duties include: Running The PIT's Comedy School and online classes. Maintaining and implementing access scholarships. Supervising C... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Director and Production Designer

The Technical Director and Production Designer (TD/PD) is the principal designer (scenic, lighting, sound) of Quincy Community Theatre and has the daily responsibility for the supervision and implementation of all technical operation, including construction. This position also works with the building staff on facility issues. The TD/PD collaborates with the Artistic Director to uphold the artistic vision of the theatre and works closely with show directors and guest designers to execute the vi... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Writing Opportunity: Creating A Crowd-Sourced Stage Play

Playdate, the first-ever online theatre company, is hosting their fourth virtual new work development conference. For this round, we will be creating a crowd-sourced stage play. Writers will be sent a concept breakdown that explains the physical space, stage picture, and basic details and it is up to the writer to create a micro play based on the outlined concept. Each micro play will have the opportunity to be chosen for the final piece and production with leading industry artists. The... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development and Operations

BROADWAY BOUND KIDS Director of Development and Operations Broadway Bound Kids' Mission: Established in 2004, Broadway Bound Kids is a nonprofit providing a transformative and inclusive environment that inspires youth through performing arts education. We provide comprehensive interactive programs for Pre-K through 12th Grade in the performing arts that focus on enhancing technical skills, social emotional learning, confidence, connection, mindfulness, and creativity. Social justice is cen... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Director Of Marketing

ob Description POSITION: DIRECTOR OF MARKETING DEPARTMENT: MARKETING REPORTS TO: GENERAL MANAGER FLSA STATUS: EXEMPT Summary ASM Global, the world's leading venue management and services company, has an excellent and immediate opening for the position of Director of Marketing- ASM Global/ Capital One Hall. This individual will be responsible for leadership and creative development of the marketing and audience development team of Capital One Hall's performances, special e... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Technical & Operations Director

POSITION: TECHNICAL AND OPERATIONS DIRECTOR DEPARTMENT: PRODUCTION REPORTS TO: GENERAL MANAGER FLSA STATUS: EXEMPT Summary ASM Global, the world's leading venue management and services company, has an excellent and immediate opening for the position of Technical and Operations Director - ASM Global/ Capital One Hall. Under general direction of the General Manager the position serves as the Senior Production & Operations member of the facility and supervises all Back of Hous... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Clinical Assistant Professor of Dance, Jazz Dance Practices

The Department of Theatre and Dance at the University at Buffalo, State University of New York, invites applications for a Clinical Assistant Professor of Dance with a specialization in Jazz dance practice. This is a full-time faculty (10 month), renewable term appointment, with an emphasis on teaching, undergraduate recruitment and artistic service. The ideal candidate will have an established/emerging reputation within the multifaceted world of Jazz dance, a student-centered inclusive pedagog... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Patron Services

Sixth & I is seeking a full-time Director of Patron Services, reporting to the Director of Operations, responsible for managing ticketing and front-of-house operations and teams for events and classes in our 800-seat venue and additional smaller spaces. Events include talks, concerts, comedy shows, live podcast recordings, along with educational classes, religious services, and private and life-cycle events. Position is nearly entirely late afternoon through evening and on weekends with the exce... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Digital Marketing Associate

Digital Marketing Associate The Digital Marketing Associate is responsible for all areas of digital marketing including but not limited to: tracking success of digital campaigns via Google Analytics; creating and overseeing Google ad campaigns; social media; maintaining floridastudiotheatre.org, creating promotional eblasts; and creating promotional videos. Florida Studio Theatre is working towards becoming a more anti-racist and inclusive theatre. FST is thus committed to developing a w... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Instructor of Dance, Department of Theatre and Music Theatre

Viterbo University's Theatre and Music Theatre Department, a growing, nationally recognized BFA/BA program with 90 active majors, invites applications for an Instructor of Theatre and Music Theatre, beginning August 2021. This position is part of the newly announced formation of our Conservatory for the Performing Arts; an initiative born of the belief that the world needs artists and storytellers now more than ever. Our goal is to cultivate artists grounded in the liberal arts with a strong sen... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Operations Manager for The Drama Book Shop

THE OPPORTUNITY: Founded in 1917 by the Drama League, the Drama Book Shop became an independent store in 1923. In 2011 the Drama Book Shop received a Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theatre. Secure in its reputation as the city's best source for theatrical works - it keeps 8,000 plays in stock - the shop has begun to nurture and sponsor them, as well. When a troupe with a musical that originated at Wesleyan University needed urban rehearsal space in 2002, it received carte blanche to convene ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Visiting Director

GOVERNORS STATE UNIVERSITY SEEKS DIRECTOR FOR 2021-2022 ACADEMIC YEAR Governors State University's Department of Theatre and Performance Studies invites applications for a visiting director position for the 2021-22 season. The undergraduate program in Theatre and Performance Studies (TAPS) provides students with an innovative and engaged approach to performance. Bridging theory with practice, the verbal with the visual, the major situates performance-from theatrical presentations proper t... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Creative and Tech Artists for Upcoming Season and Beyond!

SEEKING: Creatives and Tech Artists for Upcoming Season and Beyond PVP @ OSPAC is seeking to broaden their database of directors, music directors, choreographers, designers, writers, and technicians for the upcoming 2021 season and future seasons, at the OSPAC in West Orange. Positions offer a stipend based on the nature of the project. Oskar Schindler Center for the Performing Arts (OSPAC) is an amphitheater tucked away in West Orange, New Jersey. While we are carefully monitoring ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Opening Up: A Benefit Fundraiser

The Drama Company NYC is seeking musical theater performers of all types to participate in a live in person musical review. This review is titled Opening Up: A Celebration of Performing Arts in New York City. This review will consist of Musical Theater songs to celebrate the reopening of live performing arts venues in New York City. It will be done as a fundraiser to benefit The Drama Company NYC. All proceeds raised will go towards being able to produce a live show in a New York City performin... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Sloppy Bonnie

SLOPPY BONNIE - a country music drive-in - is seeking three comedic actors who sing for an outdoor + online Spring 2021 theatrical production in Nashville, TN. Written by Krista Knight and Barry Brinegar Directed by Leah Lowe Paid. Non-Union. Rehearsals begin April 2021. Performances May-June 2021. Auditions will take place over Zoom March 19 and 21. Callbacks will take place in-person in Nashville - outdoors and socially distanced - March 26 and 28. Performers must have local... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: New Original American Musical Movie-Auditions(Clowns)

This film follows Vox, a clown performer who is struggling to make a career in his artform.He gets an audition for his big break up in northern Michigan. With no car he must walk and make the long journey there himself. On this journey he discovers what it means to be an artist, what motivates him and why he is still trying.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Audience Services Manager

Audience Services Manager Job Description Department: Sales and Marketing Reports To: Director of Sales & Marketing Summary: Northern Stage in White River Junction, VT seeks an experienced Audience Services Manager to maintain all Front of House Operations. Northern Stage is a LORT D regional professional theater, and will produce 4 main stage shows, 4 educational productions, and 4-6 other events in the upcoming season. The Audience Services Manager reports directly to the Director of Sal... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Omaha Performing Arts

The Omaha Performing Arts (O-pa) welcomes nominations and applications for the position of Vice President for Marketing and Communications, available in the Spring of 2021. The Opportunity O-pa's next Vice President for Marketing and Communication will join a dynamic and forward-thinking organization that consistently receives both local and national recognition for the excellent quality of its venues and performing arts programming. As steward of two landmark venues, presenter of broad o... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Seeking Production Stage Manager for Upcoming Outdoor Season

Pleasant Valley Productions is looking to hire a stage manager for our 2021 Season from April - August- Salary $6,000.00 (paid monthly $1200.00) See schedule below - 4-6 high school rental weeks, 2 dance rental weekends, 1 workshop presentation, 1 staged reading, 1 mainstage musical, 4 one night only performance events Stage Manager/Production Manager- this role will be performed by a candidate who has experience in both stage management and production management. Some knowledge of audio and ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Spring Classes Begin March 29! Enroll Now! Forgotten Artist Studio and Education (for Theatre and Film)

Spring Classes Begin March 29, 2021! Enroll Now! Forgotten Artist Studio and Education (for Theatre and Film) A Division of Forgotten Artist Productions https://www.forgottenartistproductions.com/store/c1/Featured_Products.html Workshops and Classes for Spring 2021: August Wilson Online Workshop Samuel Beckett Online Workshop Clifford Odets Online Workshop Script and Story Analysis Class (Weekly Zoom Session) Script and Story Analysis Class (Completely Online, Work At Your Ow... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Supervisor

Seeking a friendly, enthusiastic, and customer service oriented individual to join our box office team. Should possess strong computer and problem-solving skills and must present a professional and helpful attitude with all of our patrons. This is a full-time position reporting directly to the Box Office Manager. Together, Two River's Box Office Manager and Box Office Supervisor oversee a team of part time box officers. ABOUT TWO RIVER THEATER Two River Theater is non-profit organization lo... (more)