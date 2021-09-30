Over 30 New Theatre Jobs in This Week's BWW Classifieds - 9/30/2021

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 9/30/2021. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Lead Role Vocalist, Dancer Bruno Mars Tribute Show

Seeking lead vocalist / dancer / entertainer for Bruno Mars tribute show. Long term reliable great voice and entertainer a must... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Young Performer Supervisor

JOB TITLE: Young Performer Supervisor PRODUCTION: Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn DATES: 10/26/21 through 1/9/22 POSITION DESIGNATION: Seasonal REPORTING TO: Stage Management and Associate Artistic Director BACKGROUND: Our Mission: Drury Lane Theatre provides top quality productions fueled by creativity, insight, and innovation. We offer the opportunity to encounter contemporary works, embrace the power of traditional productions, and explore boundaries of reimagined classics. Our mission is ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Stage Manager

We are seeking a replacement stage manager for the upcoming live production of the new drama "One Empire, Under God" at The Tank, 312 W 36th Street, New York, NY. We are looking to fill this position ASAP. Rehearsals begin October 11th, and will be held at various Manhattan and Brooklyn locations on weekdays from 6-9pm. Tech rehearsals on November 8, 9 + 10 from 5-10pm + for performances on November 11, 12, 13, 18, 19 + 20 from 6-10pm + November 13, 14, 20 + 21 from 1-5pm. Modest stipend of $10... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: COVID Safety Ambassador

Status: Non-Exempt, Part-Time The role of our Covid Safety Ambassador is to ensure the safety and compliance of all patrons returning to the Paper Mill Playhouse. Responsibilities: -Works closely with the Covid Safety Manager on the front lines assisting with the screening of all patrons as they begin to enter the Paper Mill Playhouse -Will cross-check and confirm that all patrons are abiding by the protocols and procedures as aligned with the safe return to the Paper Mill Playhouse whic... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Security and Safety Supervisor

Status: Part-Time/Non-Exempt. Work hours vary according to the event schedule and may include weekends, holidays, and other scheduled work periods as necessary. Reports to: Director of Operations Paper Mill Playhouse is seeking outgoing, service-oriented candidates for our Safety & Security Team. The Safety and Security Supervisor is responsible for the safety and security of employees, guests, artists, as well as access to the stage door during all administrative and production related act... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Lead Ticketing & Sales Manager

Position Overview If you stand out, you will probably fit right in. Rockefeller Productions is a multi-faceted entertainment company that specializes in high quality family entertainment for the stage, screen, and immersive events for domestic and international markets. Our stage productions include beloved characters from iconic properties such as Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Paddington Bear, The Golden Girls Show, Friends, alon... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Producer / Project Manager

Position Overview If you stand out, you will probably fit right in. Rockefeller Productions is a multi-faceted entertainment company that specializes in high quality family entertainment for the stage, screen, and immersive events for domestic and international markets. Our productions include beloved characters from iconic properties such as Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Paddington Bear, That Golden Girls Show, and our immersive ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Manager

Position Overview If you stand out, you will probably fit right in. Rockefeller Productions is a multi-faceted entertainment company that specializes in high quality family entertainment for the stage, screen, and immersive events for domestic and international markets. Our productions include beloved characters from iconic properties such as The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Paddington Bear, That Golden Girls Show, Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation, and Pixar Putt al... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager

If you stand out, you will probably fit right in. The Rockefeller Company of New York is the parent company of Rockefeller Productions and Rockefeller Studios. Collectively, they form a multi-faceted entertainment company that specializes in high quality family entertainment for the stage, screen, and immersive events in domestic and international markets. On the stage, our productions include beloved characters from iconic properties such as Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage A... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Lead Data & Analytics Manager

Position Overview If you stand out, you will probably fit right in. Rockefeller Productions is a multi-faceted entertainment company that specializes in high quality family entertainment for the stage, screen, and immersive events for domestic and international markets. Our stage productions include beloved characters from iconic properties such as Disney's Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Paddington Bear, The Golden Girls Show, Friends, al... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Theater Teaching Artist

Purelements: An Evolution in Dance seeks a Teaching Artist interested in teaching theater to scholars at Mott Hall Bridges Academy located in Brownsville, Brooklyn. As part of Community Spotlight at Mott Hall, Purelements brings in approximately 12 teaching artists on Tuesday mornings for a 50-minute class period to enrich young scholars through an art form of their choice. Teaching artists work with students, grades 6-8, on long term projects to be presented at the end of the Fall and Spring ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Community Engagement Specialist

The 5th Avenue Theatre is seeking a Community Engagement Specialist to join its administrative team. About The 5th Avenue Theatre The 5th Avenue Theatre is one of America's leading musical theater companies. We enrich the community we love with the art form we love-giving the Pacific Northwest a front-row seat to original powerhouse productions that go on to light up marquees and audiences all the way to Broadway. From the page to the stage, we bring passion and epic scale to every musical... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Director of Education and Engagement

The 5th Avenue Theatre is seeking an Associate Director of Education and Engagement to join its leadership team. About The 5th Avenue Theatre The 5th Avenue Theatre is one of America's leading musical theater companies. We enrich the community we love with the art form we love-giving the Pacific Northwest a front-row seat to original powerhouse productions that go on to light up marquees and audiences all the way to Broadway. From the page to the stage, we bring passion and epic scale to eve... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

COMPANY MANAGER JOB DESCRIPTION/POSTING The 5th Avenue theatre is seeking a Company Manager to join its team About The 5th The 5th Avenue Theatre is one of America's leading musical theater companies. We enrich the community we love with the art form we love-giving the Pacific Northwest a front-row seat to original powerhouse productions that go on to light up marquees and audiences all the way to Broadway. From the page to the stage, we bring passion and epic scale to every musical we cre... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Associate

The Wilma Theater seeks someone with strong attention to detail, ability to juggle tasks, an interest in fundraising, and a sense of curiosity to serve as Development Associate. The Wilma Theater creates living, adventurous art, presenting bold, original, well-crafted, thought-provoking productions that represent a range of voices, viewpoints, and styles. Our FY22 operating budget is $4.2M and we seek to grow contributed revenue substantially over the next three years. The Development... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Audience Cultivation Coordinator - Great Lakes Theater

Great Lakes Theater's (GLT) Audience Cultivation Coordinator helps ensure our actors play to full houses by generating ticket sales through cultivating relationships with targeted audience segments, businesses, community organizations, and promotional partners. Working with the Director of Marketing and Communications, this position will strategically and creatively engage with new and existing audiences through events, programs, and promotions surrounding our productions to provide extraordina... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Operations Manager

Location: Williamson County Performing Arts Center Position: Operations Manager *As the Operations Manager, the successful candidate will be responsible for supervising and maintaining all aspects of the Williamson County Performing Arts Center and grounds. *The successful candidate will be responsible for all details of the theater and facility rental, theater tours, client contracting and coordination. * This position will report directly to the Performing Arts Director. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Director/Carpenter

SEEKING TECHNICAL DIRECTOR/CARPENTER FOR AREA STAGE COMPANY JOB TYPE Full-time SALARY RANGE Commensurate with experience $600-$750/wk ABOUT OUR COMPANY Area Stage Company is a non-profit, award-winning, professional theatre company in Coral Gables, that for over 32 years has staged provocative, world-class theatre productions. In addition, Area Stage provides students of all backgrounds with top-quality arts education through its Conservatory Program and Inclusion Theatre Project... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Membership Benefits Associate

About Second Stage Theater At Second Stage, we create and champion plays and musicals solely from living American writers. On our mainstage Broadway theater, the Hayes, and in our two Off Broadway theaters over the past 40 years, we have developed and presented over 200 daring and provocative theatrical experiences by working with countless artists who have contributed their talents to our award-winning productions. As the only Broadway company exclusively devoted to living American writers ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Choreographer, Costumer, Scenic Director, Technical Director, Sound Design

Simsbury High School Theater, which has a history of successful Broadway productions, will be producing Pippin January 28 - February 7, 2022. We are currently accepting applications for the following positions: - Choreographer - Costumer - Scenic Designer (does not need to be in residence) - Sound Designer To apply, please send a resume, cover letter, three letters of recommendation and any supporting material to share to: Simsbury High School Performing Arts Attn: Angela Griffin 34 Far... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Part-Time Business and Personal Assistant Needed!

Business/Personal Assistant Part-time, $20/hr, Approx 10-12 hours per week We are seeking a part-time Business and Personal Assistant with administrative experience, who's interested in learning more about the theater and film/TV industry. You would be working roughly 10-12 hours per week at $20/hr assisting a director and a writing team (dividing your time between both). The position can be done remotely, but we prefer it if you are NYC-based. Your responsibilities: - Attending an hou... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Full-Time Box-Office Lead

The 5th Avenue Theatre is seeking Full-Time Box-Office Lead to join our team. The 5th Avenue Theatre has an excellent opportunity for a friendly and enthusiastic Box Office Lead. This is a full-time position with benefits. This position is in our Guest Services Department (Box Office and inbound Phone Center). The 5th Avenue Theatre is committed to providing an exceptional guest experience. The Box Office Lead will embrace the 5th's Guest Services Brand, Values, and Philosophy. If you are sk... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Full Time Guest Services Associate

The 5th Avenue Theatre is seeking Full Time Guest Services Associate to join our team. The 5th Avenue Theatre has an excellent opportunity for a friendly and enthusiastic Guest Services Associate. This position is in our Guest Services Department which includes our Box Office & Inbound Phone Center. The 5th Avenue Theatre is committed to providing an exceptional guest experience. The Guest Services Associate will embrace the 5th's Guest Services Brand, Values, and Philosophy. If you are skil... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Head Ushers

The 5th Avenue Theatre is seeking Head Ushers to join our team. About The 5th The 5th Avenue Theatre is one of America's leading musical theater companies. We enrich the community we love with the art form we love-giving the Pacific Northwest a front-row seat to original powerhouse productions that go on to light up marquees and audiences all the way to Broadway. From the page to the stage, we bring passion and epic scale to every musical we create. With big talent. Bigger-than-life produ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Front of House Leads

The 5th Avenue Theatre is seeking Front of House Leads to join our team. About The 5th The 5th Avenue Theatre is one of America's leading musical theater companies. We enrich the community we love with the art form we love-giving the Pacific Northwest a front-row seat to original powerhouse productions that go on to light up marquees and audiences all the way to Broadway. From the page to the stage, we bring passion and epic scale to every musical we create. With big talent. Bigger-than-l... (more)