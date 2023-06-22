This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 6/22/2023

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 6/22/2023. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

New Listings This Week

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Director

Position Overview: Emerald Coast Theatre Company (ECTC) is seeking a highly skilled and experienced Technical Director to join our dynamic team. As the Technical Director, you will be responsible for overseeing and managing and executing all technical and build aspects of our productions, ensuring the highest standards of technical excellence and safety. You will collaborate closely with the artistic team, designers, and production staff to bring our artistic vision to life. This is a key lead... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Festival Director for Fertile Ground Festival

The Portland Area Theatre Alliance (PATA) is seeking to hire a Festival Director for the 2024 Fertile Ground Festival of New Works. The ideal candidate will be familiar with the local arts scene, have experience in producing and organizing an arts festival and/or festival related events, and possess strong organizational, leadership and communications skills. The director will work with the PATA Fertile Ground Committee to re-envision and bring to life the 2024 festival. The Festival Director ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Assistant Director and Design Coordinator for World Premiere Queer Play

The Strides Collective, a Philadelphia based non-profit queer theatre company, is seeking applicants for Assistant Director and Design Coordinator for the World Premiere of Sister of Mine by Kate McGunagle, directed by Jonathan Edmondson, Founding Artistic Director. ABOUT US: Founded in 2020, The Strides Collective produces and develops theatrical work by emerging playwrights that embraces the queer experience through authentic, modern, and innovative storytelling. Our work prioritizes the... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager

The New Group, one of New York’s leading Off-Broadway theaters, is seeking a GENERAL MANAGER. The New Group is an award-winning, artist-driven company with a commitment to developing and producing powerful, contemporary theater. In addition to producing three annual productions, the organization’s New Group/New Works play and musical development program champions original works by emerging and established authors. The New Group also operates a variety of theater education programs that provide ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Managing Director

Orlando Shakes in partnership with UCF, a $4.2 million professional AEA theater with a 34-year history of innovative and nationally recognized programming, seeks a new managing director. The theater is located in one of the fastest growing cities in the country, in a metropolitan area committed to diverse world-class cultural excellence. Successful candidates will have the proven ability to oversee the management of the organization’s overall budget, marketing and communications, development, ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Director

Position Summary Reporting to and collaborating with the board of directors, the Executive Director will lead and oversee all administrative and operation functions of the organization, with a particular focus on fundraising, artistic strategy and programming, community engagement and facilities management. Dedicated to the completion and success of TTO’s new building and permanent home, they will work to ensure it provides a safe place to the Boston LGBTQ community and their allies. As an adv... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager

SEASONAL POSITION At SeaWorld, we're passionate about caring for animals. In fact, we've already rescued over 40,000 animals (and counting!). And we can save you from being stuck in just another job. Join us and help bring joy, excitement, and lasting memories to people from around the world. We're seeking enthusiastic, dedicated, and hard-working individuals to become our Ambassadors. Join us and play an important part on our incredible team! What you get to do: This position supports... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Entertainment Supervisor

At SeaWorld, we're passionate about caring for animals. In fact, we've already rescued over 40,000 animals (and counting!). And we can save you from being stuck in just another job. Join us and help bring joy, excitement, and lasting memories to people from around the world. We're seeking enthusiastic, dedicated, and hard-working individuals to become our Ambassadors. Join us and play an important part on our incredible team! What you get to do: This role is a project-based production sup... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Ridge High School Seeking Set Builder & Advisor

RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL THEATRE ARTS SEEKING SET BUILDER & ADVISOR Basking Ridge, New Jersey Ridge High School is looking for a Set Builder & Advisor for their 23-24 season. This person is responsible for the construction of the sets with the students of Ridge Stage Crew for both the fall play and the spring musical. Ridge High School has a strong, respected program that enjoys excellent administrative and community support. The stipend for this position is very competitive. Links: -A... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Company Management Apprentice

Job Title: Company Management Apprentice Asolo Rep, a leading regional theater company in Sarasota, Florida, is seeking a Company Management Apprentice for the 23-24 season. The Company Management Apprentice will work closely with the Company Manager and Artistic Department to provide support and logistical coordination of guest artist travel and housing. Responsibilities: • Provide support for the daily operations of the company, including scheduling, data entry and expense tracking, an... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Director

Cleveland Play House is seeking an energizing and constructive Artistic Director – only the tenth AD in its 108-year history – to help co-lead the organization into an invigorating next chapter that builds adventurous creativity from a place of openness, learning, financial stability, and community involvement. Co-leading with the Artistic Director will be an experienced theatre professional, Rachel L. Fink, who was recently appointed as CPH’s next Managing Director. The Artistic Director will b... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Associate Lighting Supervisor

POSITION: Associate Lighting Supervisor POSITION TYPE: Full-Time Exempt REPORTS TO: Lighting Supervisor, Production Manager, Director of Production SALARY: $42,000 annually Olney Theatre Center is seeking an Associate Lighting Supervisor to join the Production team. Olney Theatre Center for the Arts produces and curates theatrical performances for the diverse audiences in our community and educates, learns from, supports, and inspires a more inclusive generation of theater-makers. Olney Thea... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: JAG Productions Seeks Director of Development

JAG Productions seeks a full time Director of Development to add to our staff. JAG Productions, a Vermont and NYC based non-profit, serves as an artistic sanctuary for Black creatives in the American theatre. We catalyze compassion, empathy, love, and community through the lens of the Black experience. Now in our seventh season, JAG is searching for a Director of Development to support the organization’s growth. JAG has nurtured and sustained a multi-generational and multi-racial theatre compan... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: The Magic of Rob Lake - Atlantis Bahamas

The Magic of Rob Lake- Live at Atlantis Bahamas: Now hiring: Dancers, Illusion Assistants, Crew, and Production Positions: All info and submissions: www.RobLake.com/casting Dancers & Illusion Assistants Female Identifying Dancers & Illusion Assistants (5’1”-5’6”): Captivating, dynamic, and experienced technical dancers with proficiency in jazz & lyric with a slender silhouette, athletic performance flair, and youthful appearance. Performance track includes both production dance ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Director

Cleveland Play House is seeking an energizing and constructive Artistic Director – only the tenth AD in its 108-year history – to help co-lead the organization into an invigorating next chapter that builds adventurous creativity from a place of openness, learning, financial stability, and community involvement. Co-leading with the Artistic Director will be an experienced theatre professional, Rachel L. Fink, who was recently appointed as CPH’s next Managing Director. The Artistic Director will b... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Choreographer for 'Guys and Dolls'

Choreographer for the community theatre production of ‘Guys and Dolls.’ Performances October 20-22, 2023, at Morgan Park Academy Arts Center, 2153 W 111th Street, Chicago. Rehearsals normally 2 weeknights and Sundays until tech week. Instructions to Apply: Send letter and resume to: BTGPres@gmail.com... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Stage Director for 'Guys and Dolls'

Director for the community theatre production of ‘Guys and Dolls.’ Performances October 20-22, 2023, at Morgan Park Academy Arts Center, 2153 W 111th Street, Chicago. Rehearsals normally 2 weeknights and Sundays until tech week. Instructions to Apply: Send letter and resume to: BTGPres@gmail.com... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Manager

HERE is seeking a full-time Marketing Manager to spearhead the development and launch of all marketing campaigns and coordinate the organization’s ongoing marketing initiatives. The Opportunity Each administrative staff member at HERE fills multiple roles and has the opportunity to gain expertise in a variety of skills and functions in the nonprofit theater business, both in their daily work, and by voluntary service on staff committees, such as: budget committee, accountability committee, ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Carpenter

Red Door Escape Room in Fort Worth, TX is looking to hire numerous Scenic Carpenters as our shop demand grows while we continue to open more locations across the country. About Red Door: Red Door Escape Room is a growing escape room company based in Fort Worth, Texas. We offer our employees a creative work environment, ownership over projects, and a youthful team atmosphere. We are in our 8th year of business with 14 locations across the United States, and are one of the most highly review... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seeking Queer People of Color

Seeking an ensemble cast for Stage Jewels NYC’s new queer, magical realism play Nyad's Dream that will premiere August 25-27 at The Tank. We seek to cast in a way that is representative of the diversity of the city and encourage QTBiPOC people to apply. Breakdown Phoenix/Aiden- (The same actor plays Phoenix and Aiden). Phoenix is a non-binary environmentalist and mixed media artist who survives a near drowning experience. Phoenix is a highly reactive personality who delights in the energy o... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Development

Job Title: Director of Development Department: Development Reports To: Managing Director FLSA Status: Exempt, Full-time, Salary Pay rate: $100,000+ depending on experience For 91 years, Ogunquit Playhouse has been the jewel of Maine's southern seacoast, delivering world-class theatre, creating memories for generations and pursuing our mission to build upon a legacy of leadership in American theatre by producing world-class performances, educating people of all ages, cultivating new works ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Staff Accountant

Staff Accountant Multiemployer Benefit Funds – New York, NY (Midtown Manhattan) The Equity-League Benefit Funds (“Funds”), located in New York, NY (Midtown Manhattan), are currently seeking a Staff Accountant reporting directly to the Director of Finance and Accounting Manager. The Staff Accountant will assume shared responsibilities in handling the day-to-day administration of the office’s Accounting Department. The candidate will also interact collaboratively with the other department manag... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Mythology Project 2023 Auditions

The Mythology Project is seeking creative, collaborative actors to participate in the creation and performance of an original short play inspired by Celtic mythology at the Windsor Art Center (40 Mechanic Street, Windsor, CT). ABOUT THE PROJECT: The Mythology Project is a short-play (60-90 minutes) inspired by Celtic mythology that will be devised (created collaboratively) with an ensemble of 5-7 actors, one director/writer, and a small, but mighty creative team. Actors in the ensemble will pl... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seeking Queer BiPOC Intimacy Coordinator for New Magical Realism Play Premiering at the Tank

Seeking an Intimacy Coordinator for Stage Jewels NYC’s new queer, magical realism play Nyad's Dream that will premiere August 25-27 at The Tank. Responsibilities Intimacy director would be responsible for creating boundary protocols, orchestrating intimacy choreography, advocating for actors, training/appointing an intimacy captain, and acting as a liaison between actors and production for scenes that involve intimate physical contact. Production Schedule We would need our coordinator ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Barcelona Singer and Dancer Auditions

We are hosting auditions in Barcelona on June 23, 2023 seeking Singers and Dancers for upcoming contracts on land and at sea including programs for Holland America Line, MSC Cruises, Princess Cruises, Marella Cruises, Hersheypark, Legoland and more. Sign up for a time slot at www.experiencerws.com. ... (more)