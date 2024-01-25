THE COLOR PURPLE Tops NAACP Image Award Nominations - Full List of Nominees!

Click Here for More on The Color Purple Movie

The NAACP Image Award Nominations have been announced, with The Color Purple leading with a total of 16 nominations.

The winners will be revealed during the two–hour live TV special, airing Saturday, March 16 at 8:00 PM ET/ PT on BET and CBS, Variety reports. The winners will also be recognized by NAACP in a non-televised Image Awards streaming event on March 11-14.

Notable Nominees

Colman Domingo, Fantasia Barrino, Halle Bailey, Keke Palmer, and Usher were nominated for Entertainer of the Year.

The Color Purple was nominated for Outstanding Motion Picture, Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture,

Barrino also received a nod for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance in The Color Purple.

Danielle Brooks was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for playing Sofia in The Color Purple.

Taraji P. Henson was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance as Shug Avery in The Color Purple.

Domingo was nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for his performance in Rustin, also nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his performance in The Color Purple.

Corey Hawkins was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his performance in The Color Purple.

Halle Bailey was also nominated for Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance in The Little Mermaid. She also received a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for The Color Purple.

Phylicia Pearl Mpasi was nominated for Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture for her performance as Young Celie in The Color Purple.

Blitz Bazawule was nominated for Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture) for The Color Purple.

Wish was nominated for Outstanding Animated Motion Picture, along with Ariana DeBose being nominated for Outstanding Character Voice–Over Performance – Motion Picture.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her performance in The Holdovers.

Sheryl Lee Ralph was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Abbott Elementary.

The Jennifer Hudson Show was nominated for Outstanding Talk Series.

Jesse L. Martin was nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series for The Irrational.

“The Little Mermaid Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Alan Menken, Mike Higham and Lin–Manuel Miranda (Walt Disney Records) was nominated for Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album.

“The Color Purple–Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” – Various Producers (WaterTower Music/Gamma) was also nominated for Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

Colman Domingo

Fantasia Barrino

Halle Bailey

Keke Palmer

Usher

MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Motion Picture

“American Fiction” (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

“Origin” (NEON)

“Rustin” (Netflix)

“The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“They Cloned Tyrone” (Netflix)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Colman Domingo – “Rustin” (Netflix)

Denzel Washington – “The Equalizer 3” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Jamie Foxx – “The Burial” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Jeffrey Wright – “American Fiction” (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

John Boyega – “They Cloned Tyrone” (Netflix)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Aunjanue Ellis–Taylor – “Origin” (NEON)

Fantasia Barrino – “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Halle Bailey – “The Little Mermaid” (Walt Disney Pictures)

Teyana Taylor – “A Thousand And One” (Focus Features)

Yara Shahidi – “Sitting in Bars with Cake” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Colman Domingo – “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Corey Hawkins – “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Glynn Turman – “Rustin” (Netflix)

Jamie Foxx – “They Cloned Tyrone” (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown – “American Fiction” (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Danielle Brooks – “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – “The Holdovers” (Focus Features)

Erika Alexander – “American Fiction” (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

Halle Bailey – “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Taraji P. Henson – “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

“Back on the Strip” (GVN Releasing LLC)

“Brother” (Vertical Entertainment)

“Story Ave” (Kino Lorber)

“Sweetwater” (Briarcliff Entertainment/Universal)

“The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster” (RLJE Films)

Outstanding International Motion Picture

“Anatomy of a Fall” (NEON)

“Brother” (Vertical Entertainment)

“Mami Wata” (Dekanalog)

“Rye Lane” (Searchlight Pictures)

“Society of the Snow” (Netflix)

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Aaron Pierre – “Brother” (Vertical Entertainment)

Laya DeLeon Hayes – “The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster” (RLJE Films)

Mila Davis–Kent – “Creed III” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Phylicia Pearl Mpasi – “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Teyana Taylor – “A Thousand And One” (Focus Features)

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

“American Fiction” (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

“Rustin” (Netflix)

“The Blackening” (Lionsgate and MRC)

“The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“They Cloned Tyrone” (Netflix)

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

“Elemental” (Pixar Animation Studios)

“Lil’ Ruby”

“Spider–Man: Across the Spider–Verse” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” (Paramount Pictures)

“Wish” (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Outstanding Character Voice–Over Performance – Motion Picture

Ariana DeBose – “Wish” (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Brian Tyree Henry – “Spider–Man: Across the Spider–Verse” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Daniel Kaluuya – “Spider–Man: Across the Spider–Verse” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Issa Rae – “Spider–Man: Across the Spider–Verse” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Shameik Moore – “Spider–Man: Across the Spider–Verse” (Sony Pictures Releasing)

Outstanding Short–Form (Live Action)

“Flower” (Life in Motion/Funbomb)

“Gaps” (Tribeca Studios)

“Lucille” (QTGEEK)

“Rocky Road on Channel Three” (Indeed)

“The After” (Netflix)

Outstanding Short–Form (Animated)

“Blueberry” (Ace Animation Studios)

“Bridges” (OHR Media)

“Burning Rubber” (Reel Black Studios)

“Ego’ Curse” (Exhibit Treal Studios)

“Lil’ Ruby” (Platige)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

A.V. Rockwell – “A Thousand and One” (Focus Features)

Blitz Bazawule – “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Choice Skinner – “A New Life” (Buffalo 8)

Dewayne Perkins – “The Blackening” (Lionsgate and MRC)

Juel Taylor – “They Cloned Tyrone” (Netflix)

Outstanding Youth Performance in a Motion Picture

Aaron Kingsley Adetola – “A Thousand And One” (Focus Features)

Aven Courtnery – “A Thousand And One” (Focus Features)

Calah Lane – “Wonka” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Lennox Simms – “Origin” (NEON)

Mila Davis–Kent – “Creed III” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Outstanding Cinematography in a Feature Film

C. Kim Miles, Julia Liu, Clair Popkin – “STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie” (Apple Original Films)

Eric K. Yue – “A Thousand and One” (Focus Features)

Guy Godfree – “Brother” (Vertical Entertainment)

Ken Seng – “They Cloned Tyrone” (Netflix)

Paul Yee – “Joy Ride” (Lionsgate)

TELEVISION + STREAMING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Harlem” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Survival of the Thickest” (Netflix)

“The Neighborhood” (CBS)

“UnPrisoned” (Hulu/Onyx)

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Cedric The Entertainer – “The Neighborhood” (CBS)

Delroy Lindo – “UnPrisoned” (Hulu/Onyx)

Dulé Hill – ” The Wonder Years” (ABC)

Mike Epps – “The Upshaws” (Netflix)

Tone Bell – “Survival of the Thickest” (Netflix)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Kerry Washington – “UnPrisoned” (Hulu/Onyx)

Meagan Good – “Harlem” (Amazon Prime Video)

Michelle Buteau – “Survival of the Thickest” (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Tichina Arnold – “The Neighborhood” (CBS)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Kenan Thompson – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Roy Wood Jr. – “The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

Tyler Lepley – “Harlem” (Amazon Prime Video)

Tyler James Williams – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

William Stanford Davis – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri – “The Bear” (FX)

Ego Nwodim – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Janelle James – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Shoniqua Shandai – “Harlem” (Amazon Prime Video)

Outstanding Drama Series

“Bel–Air” (Peacock)

“Black Cake” (Hulu)

“Found” (NBC)

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” (Netflix)

“Snowfall” (FX)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Damson Idris – “Snowfall” (FX)

Forest Whitaker – “Godfather of Harlem” (MGM+)

Idris Elba – “Hijack” (Apple TV+)

Jabari Banks – “Bel–Air” (Peacock)

Jesse L. Martin – “The Irrational” (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett – “9–1–1” (FOX)

India Ria Amarteifio – “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” (Netflix)

Octavia Spencer – “Truth Be Told” (Apple TV+)

Queen Latifah – “The Equalizer” (CBS)

Zoe Saldaña – “Special Ops: Lioness” (Paramount+)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Adrian Holmes – “Bel–Air” (Peacock)

Amin Joseph – “Snowfall” (FX)

Giancarlo Esposito – “Godfather of Harlem” (MGM+)

LaRoyce Hawkins – “Chicago PD” (NBC)

Wendell Pierce – “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” (Amazon Prime Video)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Adjoa Andoh – “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” (Netflix)

Arsema Thomas – “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” (Netflix)

Golda Rosheuvel – “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” (Netflix)

Gail Bean – “Snowfall” (FX)

Nicole Beharie – “The Morning Show” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

“Black Girl Missing” (Lifetime)

“First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story” (BET+)

“Heist 88” (Showtime)

“Lawmen: Bass Reeves” (Paramount+)

“Swarm” (Amazon Prime Video)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Brian Tyree Henry – “Class of “09” (FX)

Courtney B. Vance – “Heist 88” (Showtime)

Keith Powers – “The Perfect Find” (Netflix)

Lance Reddick – “The Caine Mutiny Court–Martial” (Showtime)

Samuel L. Jackson – “Secret Invasion” (Disney+)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Ali Wong – “Beef” (Netflix)

Chlöe Bailey – “Praise This” (Peacock)

Dominique Fishback – “Swarm” (Amazon Prime Video)

Gabrielle Union – “The Perfect Find” (Netflix)

Meagan Good – “Buying Back My Daughter” (Lifetime)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Carl Anthony Payne II – “Binged to Death” (MTV)

Damon Wayans – “Cinnamon” (Tubi)

Damson Idris – “Swarm” (Amazon Prime Video)

Don Cheadle – “Secret Invasion” (Disney+)

Jharrel Jerome – “Full Circle” (HBO | Max)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Aja Naomi King – “Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

CCH Pounder – “Full Circle” (HBO | Max)

Micheala Jaé Rodriguez – “American Horror Story: Delicate” (FX)

Phylicia Rashad – “Heaven Down Here” (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

Tisha Campbell – “Every Breath She Takes” (Lifetime)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

“20/20 – Kerry Washington: Thicker Than Water – A Conversation with Robin Roberts” (ABC)

“The 1619 Project” (Hulu)

“theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill” (theGrio Cable Network)

“The Reidout” (MSNBC)

“Into America” (MSNBC)

Outstanding Talk Series

“Hart to Heart” (Peacock)

“Sherri” (Syndicated)

“Tamron Hall” (ABC News/Disney Media Distribution)

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” (Syndicated)

“Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts” (Disney+)

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

“America’s Got Talent” (NBC)

“Barbecue Showdown” (Netflix)

“Celebrity Family Feud” (ABC)

“Critter Fixers: Country Vets” (Nat Geo WILD)

“Wild ‘N Out” (VH1)

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO Max)

“A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip–Hop” (CBS)

“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” (Netflix)

“My Name is Mo’Nique” (Netflix)

“Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer” (Netflix)

Outstanding Children’s Program

“Ada Twist, Scientist” (Netflix)

“Alma’s Way” (PBS Kids)

“Craig of the Creek” (Cartoon Network)

“Gracie’s Corner” (YouTube TV)

“My Dad The Bounty Hunter” (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited–Series)

Alaya High – “That Girl Lay Lay” (Nickelodeon)

Elisha “EJ” Williams – “The Wonder Years” (ABC)

Jalyn Hall – “The Crossover” (Disney+)

Keivonn Woodard – “The Last of Us” (HBO Max)

Leah Sava Jeffries – “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” (Disney+)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Bomani Jones – “Game Theory with Bomani Jones” (HBO Max)

Joy Reid – “The Reidout” (NBC)

Sherri Shepherd – “Sherri” (Syndicated)

Tamron Hall – “Tamron Hall” (ABC News/Disney Media Distribution)

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin – “The View” (ABC)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series orSpecial) – Individual or Ensemble

Anthony Anderson, Cedric The Entertainer – ” Kings of BBQ” (A&E)

DC Young Fly – “Celebrity Squares” (VH1)

Nick Cannon – “The Masked Singer” (FOX)

RuPaul Charles – “RuPaul’s Drag Race” (MTV)

Steve Harvey – “Celebrity Family Feud” (ABC)

Outstanding Guest Performance

Ayo Edebiri – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Garcelle Beauvais – “Survival of the Thickest” (Netflix)

Giancarlo Esposito – “The Mandalorian” (Disney+)

Michael B. Jordan – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Roy Wood, Jr. – “The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Animated Series

“Big Mouth” (Netflix)

“Gracie’s Corner” (YouTube TV)

“Marvel’s Spidey & His Amazing Friends” (Disney Junior)

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” (Disney Channel)

“Young Love” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Character Voice–Over Performance (Television)

Cree Summer – “Rugrats” (Paramount+)

Issa Rae – “Young Love” (HBO Max)

Keke Palmer – “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” (Disney Channel)

Kyla Pratt – “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” (Disney Channel)

Scott Mescudi – “Young Love” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Performance in a Short Form Series

Jessica Mikayla – Disney “Launchpad” Season Two (Disney+)

Kevin Hart – “Die Hart 2: Die Harter” (Roku)

Leslie Jones – “After the Cut–The Daily Show” (Comedy Central)

Nathalie Emmanuel – “Die Hart 2: Die Harter” (Roku)

Seth Carr – Disney “Launchpad” Season Two (Disney+)

Outstanding Short Form Series – Comedy or Drama

“After the Cut” (Comedy Central)

“Die Hart 2: Die Harter” (Roku)

Disney “Launchpad” Season Two (Disney+)

“Doggyland” (YouTube)

“I Am Groot” (Disney+)

Outstanding Short Form Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction

“Did You Know?” (theGrio Cable Network)

“I Was A Soul Train Dancer” (BET)

“Mama Mann’s Kitchen” (YouTube TV)

“Ritual” (PBS)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (MTV)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Adjani Salmon – “Dreaming Whilst Black” (Showtime)

Kale Futterman – “Ginny & Georgia” (Netflix)

Michelle Buteau – “Survival of the Thickest” (Netflix)

Thara Popoola – “Sex Education” (Netflix)

Troy Hunter – “Sex Education” (Netflix)

RECORDING CATEGORIES

Outstanding New Artist

FLO (Uptown Records / Republic Records)

Jordan Ward (Artium/Interscope Records)

Leon Thomas (EZMNY Records/Motown Records)

October London (Death Row Records)

Victoria Monét (RCA Records/Lovett Music)

Outstanding Male Artist

Burna Boy (Atlantic Records)

Chris Brown (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

Davido (RCA Records/Sony Music UK)

Jon Batiste (Verve Records)

Usher (Mega/Gamma)

Outstanding Female Artist

Ari Lennox (Dreamville/Interscope Records)

H.E.R. (RCA Records)

Janelle Monáe (Atlantic Records/Bad Boy/Wondaland)

Tems (RCA Records/Since ’93)

Victoria Monét (RCA Records/Lovett Music)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

“All Yours” – Kierra Sheard (RCA Inspiration / Karew Entertainment)

“Father’s Day” – Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul Recordings and RCA Records)

“Impossible” – Pastor Mike, Jr. (Rock City/Black Smoke)

“My Truth” – Jonathan McReynolds (MNRK Music Group)

“The Maverick Way Complete” – Maverick City Music (Insignia & TRIBL Records)

Outstanding International Song

“Amapiano” – Asake feat. Olamide (YBNL Nation / EMPIRE)

“City Boys” – Burna Boy (Atlantic Records)

“Me & U” – Tems (RCA Records/Since ’93)

“People” – Libianca feat. Ayra Starr & Omah Lay (RCA Records/Sony Music UK/5K Records)

“Unavailable” – Davido (RCA Records/Sony Music UK)

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

“Boyfriend” – Usher (Mega/Gamma)

“Cobra” – Megan Thee Stallion (Hot Girl Productions)

“How We Roll” – Ciara (Beauty Marks Entertainment)

“On My Mama” – Victoria Monét (RCA Records/Lovett Music)

“Sensational” – Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

Outstanding Album

“Clear 2: Soft Life” – Summer Walker (LVRN/Interscope Records)

“For All The Dogs” – Drake (OVO/Republic Records)

“I Told Them…” – Burna Boy (Atlantic Records)

“Jaguar II” – Victoria Monét (RCA Records/Lovett Music)

“The Age of Pleasure” – Janelle Monáe (Atlantic Records/Bad Boy/Wondaland)

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

“Creed III: The Soundtrack” – Michael B. Jordan, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis, Frank Brim (Dreamville / Interscope Records)

“Godfather of Harlem: Season 3 (Original Series Soundtrack)” – Swizz Beatz & Avery Chambliss (Epic Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment)

“Metro Boomin Presents Spider–Man: Across the Spider–Verse (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Motion Picture/Deluxe Edition)” – Metro Boomin (Republic Records)

“The Color Purple–Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” – Various Producers (WaterTower Music/Gamma)

“The Little Mermaid Original Motion Picture Soundtrack – Alan Menken, Mike Higham and Lin–Manuel Miranda (Walt Disney Records)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

“All Things” – Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul Recordings and RCA Records)

“All Yours” – Kierra Sheard feat. Anthony Brown (RCA Inspiration / Karew Entertainment)

“In The Room” – Maverick City Music (TRIBL Records)

“It’s Working” – Todd Dulaney (DulaneyLand / MNRK)

“JOY (Unspeakable) – Voices of Fire feat. Pharrell Williams (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Jazz Album

“Brand New Life“ – Brandee Younger (Impulse! Records)

“Melusine “ – Cécile McLorin Salvant (Nonesuch Records)

“Who Are You When No One is Watching?“ – Braxton Cook (Nettwerk Music Group)

“Phoenix“ – Lakecia Benjamin (Whirlwind Recordings)

“Truth Be Told“ – Angie Wells (Cafe Pacific Records)

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

“Back To Your Place” – October London

“Good Good” – Usher feat. 21 Savage x Summer Walker

“ICU Remix” – Coco Jones feat. Justin Timberlake

“On My Mama” – Victoria Monét

“Lipstick Lover” – Janelle Monáe

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

“All My Life” – Lil Durk feat. J. Cole (Alamo Records)

“Blue Eyes” – Vic Mensa (Roc Nation Records, LLC)

“Cobra” – Megan Thee Stallion (Atlantic/Warner Bros/Mattel and 10K Projects/Capitol Records)

“Palisades, CA” – Larry June & The Alchemist (The Freeminded Records/ALC/EMPIRE)

“Sittin’ On Top of the World” – Burna Boy & 21 Savage (Atlantic Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Ciara feat. Chris Brown – “How We Roll” (Beauty Marks Entertainment

Coco Jones feat. Justin Timberlake – “ICU Remix” (Def Jam Recordings)

Dreamville, Bas & Black Sherif feat. Kel–P – “Creed III: Soundtrack” (Dreamville/Interscope Records)

Karen Clark Sheard, Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard – “God Is Good” (Timeless Music Group/Roc Nation Records, LLC)

Voices of Fire – “Joy (Unspeakable)” (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Burna Boy & 21 Savage – “Sittin’ On Top of the World” (Atlantic Records)

Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay – “Sensational” (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

Lil Durk & J. Cole – “All My Life” (Alamo Records)

Usher, 21 Savage, Summer Walker – “Good Good” (RCA Records/Chris Brown Entertainment)

Victoria Monét feat. Lucky Day – “Smoke” (RCA Records/Lovett Music)

Outstanding Original Score for TV/Film

“American Fiction” – Laura Karpman (Orion Pictures/Amazon MGM Studios)

“Rustin” – Branford Marsalis (Netflix)

“The Color Purple” – Kris Bowers (Warner Bros. Pictures)

“The Other Black Girl” – EmmoLei Sankofa (Hulu)

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” – Jongnic Bontemps (Paramount+)

DOCUMENTARY CATEGORIES

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

“American Symphony” (Netflix)

“Fast Dreams” (99 Ways Entertainment)

“Invisible Beauty” (Magnolia Pictures)

“Little Richard: I Am Everything” (Magnolia Pictures)

“Stamped from the Beginning” (Netflix)

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

“American Experience” (PBS)

“Dear Mama” (FX)

“High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America” (Netflix)

“Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only” (Netflix)

“Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip–Hop” (Netflix)

Outstanding Short Form Documentary

“Alive in Bronze: Huey P. Newton” (MTV Documentary Films)

“Birthing a Nation: The Resistance of Mary Gaffney” (MTV Documentary Films)

“Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games” (ESPN)

“Freshwater” (Hip Hop Caucus Think 100% FILMS)

“Ifine: Beauty” (Dirt–Stained Roses)

WRITING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Ava Coleman – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Brittani Nichols – “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Donald Glover, Janine Nabers – “Swarm” (Amazon Prime Video)

Michelle Buteau – “Survival of the Thickest” (Netflix)

Norman Vance, Jr. – “Saturdays” (Disney Channel)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Carla Banks–Waddles – “Bel–Air” (Peacock)

Lee Sung Jin – “BEEF” (Netflix)

Marissa Jo Cerar – “Black Cake” (Hulu)

Nkechi Okoro Carroll – “Found” (NBC)

Shonda Rhimes – “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Dwayne Johnson–Cochran – “Heist 88” (Showtime)

Frank E. Flowers, Tony Rettenmaier, Juel Taylor – “Shooting Stars” (Peacock)

Marlon Wayans – “Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me” (HBO Max)

Sam Jay – “Sam Jay: Salute Me or Shoot Me” (HBO Max)

Tina Gordon, Brandon Broussard, Hudson Obayuwana, Jana Savage, Camilla Blackett – “Praise This” (Peacock)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

A.V. Rockwell – “A Thousand and One” (Focus Features)

Cord Jefferson – “American Fiction” (Orion Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios)

Juel Taylor, Tony Rettenmaier – “They Cloned Tyrone” (Netflix)

Maggie Betts, Doug Wright – “The Burial” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Marcus Gardley – “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

DIRECTING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Amy Aniobi – “Survival of the Thickest” (Netflix)

Donald Glover – “Swarm” (Amazon Prime Video)

Neema Barnette – “Grand Crew” (NBC)

Numa Perrier – “UnPrisoned” (Hulu/Onyx)

Robbie Countryman – “The Upshaws” (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Alonso Alvarez–Barreda – “Snowfall” (FX)

Amin Joseph – “Snowfall” (FX)

Carl Seaton – “Godfather of Harlem” (MGM+)

Dawn Wilkinson – “Power Book II: Ghost” (Starz)

Geary McLeod – “Power Book II: Ghost” (Starz)

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Bryian Keith Montgomery Jr. – “Cinnamon” (Tubi)

Chris Robinson – “Shooting Stars” (Peacock)

Keke Palmer – “Big Boss” (YouTube TV)

Numa Perrier – “The Perfect Find” (Netflix)

Vivica A. Fox – “First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story” (BET+)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Antoine Fuqua – “The Equalizer 3” (Sony Pictures)

Ava DuVernay – “Origin” (NEON)

George C. Wolfe – “Rustin” (Netflix)

Juel Taylor – “They Cloned Tyrone” (Netflix)

Michael B. Jordan – “Creed III” (Amazon / MGM Studios)

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Allen Hughes – “Dear Mama” (FX)

Bethann Hardison, Frédéric Tcheng – “Invisible Beauty” (Magnolia Pictures)

Dave Wooley, David Heilbroner – “Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over” (CNN)

Lisa Cortés – “Little Richard: I Am Everything” (Magnolia Pictures)

Roger Ross Williams – “Stamped from the Beginning” (Netflix)

LITERARY CATEGORIES

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

“Everything Is Not Enough” – Lola Akinmade Åkerström (William Morrow)

“Family Lore” – Elizabeth Acevedo (HarperCollins Publisher)

“House of Eve” – Sadeqa Johnson (Simon & Schuster)

“Let Us Descend” – Jesmyn Ward (Scribner)

“The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store” – James McBride (Penguin Random House, Riverhead Books)

Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction

“Black AF History: The Un–Whitewashed Story of America” – Michael Harriot (HarperCollins Publisher)

“BLK ART: The Audacious Legacy of Black Artists and Models in Western Art” – Zaria Ware (HarperCollins Publisher)

“Iconic Home: Interiors, Advice, and Stories from 50 Amazing Black Designers ” – Black Interior Designers and June Reese (Abrams Books)

“The Art of Ruth E. Carter” – Ruth E. Carter Foreword by Dani Gurira (Chronicle Books)

“The New Brownies’ Book: A Love Letter to Black Families” – Karida L. Brown, Charly Palmer (Chronicle Books)

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

“And Then He Sang a Lullaby” – Ani Kayode Somtochukwu (Grove Atlantic)

“Coleman Hill: A Novel” – Kim Coleman Foote (Zando / SJP Lit)

“Rootless” – Krystle Zara Appiah (Ballantine Books)

“The Black Joy Project – Kleaver Cruz (Mariner Books)

“The God of Good Looks” – Breanne McIvor (William Morrow)

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography

“Love and Justice: A Story of Triumph on Two Different Courts” – Maya Moore Irons (Andscape Books)

“Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds” – Rich Paul (Penguin Random House)

“Nothing Is Missing” – Nicole Walters (Simon & Schuster)

“Our Secret Society: Mollie Moon and the Glamour, Money, and Power Behind the Civil Rights Movement” – Dr. Tanisha C. Ford (Amistad, an imprint of HarperCollins)

“Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes” – Stephen A. Smith (Gallery Books/13A)

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

“Badass Vegan: Fuel Your Body, Ph*ck the System, and Live Your Life Right” – John Lewis (Avery)

“Everyday Grand: Soulful Recipes for Celebrating Life’s Big and Small Moments” – Jocelyn Delk Adams, Olga Massov (Clarkson Potter)

“Flower Love: Lush Floral Arrangements for the Heart and Home” – Kristen Griffith–VanderYacht (Clarkson Potter)

“Historically Black Phrases: From “I Ain’t One of Your Lil’ Friends” to “Who All Gon” Be There?”” – Jarett Hill, Tre’vell Anderson (Ten Speed Press)

“Livable Luxe” – Brigette Romanek (Chronicle Books)

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

“Above Ground” – Clint Smith (Little, Brown)

“So to Speak” – Terrance Hayes (Penguin Books)

“suddenly we” – Evie Shockley (Wesleyan University Press)

“The Ferguson Report: An Erasure” – Nicole Sealey (Alfred A. Knopf)

“Why Fathers Cry at Night” – Kwame Alexander (Little, Brown)

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

“CROWNED: Magical Folk and Fairy Tales from the Diaspora” – Kahran Bethencourt (St. Martin’s Press)

“How Do You Spell Unfair?: MacNolia Cox and the National Spelling Bee” – Carole Boston Weathorford, Frank Morrison (Candlewick Press)

“I Absolutely, Positively Love My Spots” – Lid’ya C. Rivera, Nina Mata (HarperCollins)

“Is This Love?” – Cedella Marley, Alea Marley (Chronicle Books)

“Like Lava In My Veins” – Derrick Barnes, Shawn Martinbrough (Penguin Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

“Adia Kelbara and the Circle of Shamans” – Isi Hendrix (HarperCollins – Imprint: Balzer + Bray)

“Eb & Flow” – Kelly J. Baptist (Crown Books for Young Readers)

“Everyone’s Thinking It” – Aleema Omotoni (HarperCollins – Imprint: Balzer + Bray)

“Fatima Tate Takes the Cake” – Khadijah VanBrakle (Holiday House)

“Friday I’m in Love” – Camryn Garrett (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

Outstanding Graphic Novel

“Curlfriends: New in Town” – Sharee Miller (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

“Ms Davis: A Graphic Biography” – Sybille Titeux de la Croix, Amazing Améziane (Fantagraphics)

“Queenie: Godmother of Harlem” – Aurelie Levy, Elizabeth Colomba (Abrams Books)

“Stamped from the Beginning: A Graphic History of Racist Ideas in America” – Dr. Ibram X Kendi, Joel Christian Gill (Ten Speed Graphic)

“The Talk” – Darrin Bell (Henry Holt & Company)

PODCAST CATEGORIES

Outstanding News and Information Podcast

“#SundayCivics” (LJW Community Strategies)

“Going Wild with Dr. Rae Wynn–Grant” (PBS Nature)

“Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams” (Uppity Productions)

“Into America with Trymaine Lee” (MSNBC)

“The Assignment with Audie Cornish” (CNN Audio)

Outstanding Lifestyle/Self–Help Podcast

“Black Money Tree” (Texas Black Expo Inc)

“Chile, Please” (HONEY CHILE Entertainment)

“Is This Going To Cause An Argument” (Seven14Seven Media)

“The Laverne Cox Show” (Shondaland Audio + iHeartMedia)

“The Light” (Audible)

Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast

“Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay” (The Ringer)

“Jill Scott Presents: J.ill the Podcast” (iHeart Media)

“More Than That with Gia Peppers” (Dentsu)

“The 85 South Show with Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean” (The Black Effect Podcast Network)

“The Bakari Sellers Podcast” (The Ringer)

Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast

“All the Smoke” (Paramount)

“Baby, This is Keke Palmer” (Wondery)

“Being Black: The 80s” (TheGrio)

“Here’s The Thing” (Family Affair Media and Entertainment)

“Nightcap with Unc and Ocho” (The Volume)

Outstanding Scripted Series Podcast

“Crimson Hearts Collide” (Hallmark Media and AYR Media)

“Small Victories” (WGC Productions)

“TwentyOne 21: A Black AF Scripted Audio Comedy” (TwentyOne 21 Podcast)

“Whose Amazing Life?” (Wondery)

“Yes We Cannabis” (Audible)

Outstanding Podcast – Limited Series/Short Form

“I Am Story” (AFSCME)

“Official Ignorance: The Death in Custody Podcast” (Hip Hop Caucus)

“Reclaimed: the Forgotten League” (ABC Audio)

“The Greatest Day: The Epic Story Behind Hip–Hop’s Most Iconic Photograph” (Audible)

“Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast” (Proximity Media and Marvel Entertainment)

COSTUME DESIGN, MAKE–UP & HAIRSTYLING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Costume Design (Television or Film)

Charlese Antoinette Jones – “Air” (Amazon/MGM Studios)

Dierdra Elizabeth Govan – “I’m A Virgo” (Amazon/MGM Studios)

Toni–Leslie James, Josh Quinn – “Rustin” (Netflix)

Francine Jamison–Tanchuck – “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Marci Rodgers, Richard Gross, Paul A. Simmons Jr. – Shooting Stars (Peacock)

Outstanding Make–up (Television or Film)

Cole Patterson, Fabiola Mercado – “Bel–Air” (Peacock)

Miho Suzuki – “Lessons in Chemistry” (Apple TV+)

Beverly Jo Pryor, Eric Pagdin, Quintessence Patterson – “Rustin” (Netflix)

Carol Rasheed, Saisha Beecham, Ngozi Olandu Young, Manny Davila, Milene Melendez – “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Denise Pugh–Ruiz – “UnPrisoned” (Hulu/Onyx)

Outstanding Hairstyling (Television or Film)

Shavonne Brown – “A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO Max)

Carla Joi Farmer – “Air” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Elizabeth Robinson – “Creed III” (Amazon MGM Studios)

Melissa “Missy” Forney, Sterfon Demings – “A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO Max)

Lawrence Davis, Tym Wallace, Andrea Mona Bowen, Angela Renae Dyson, Jorge Benitez Villalobos – “The Color Purple” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

STUNT CATEGORY

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble (TV or Film)

“Creed III” (Amazon MGM Studios)

“The Continental: From the World of John Wick” (Peacock)

“They Cloned Tyrone” (Netflix)

“Titans” (HBO Max)

“Warrior” (HBO Max)

OUTSTANDING SOCIAL MEDIA PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

Angel Laketa Moore

Druski

Keith Lee

Lynae Vanee

Terrell Grice

