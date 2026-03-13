Listen: Jeremy Beloate Drops New Original Single 'Healer'

Jeremy Beloate, currently starring opposite Todrick Hall in Hall’s original musical Midnight in London, has released his new single “Healer,” out now via Death Row Records/gamma.

Produced by Justin Tranter’s Facet Haus’s Eren Cannata and co-written by Beloate, alongside Daphne Browdy, Jules Paymer, and Una Jensen, “Healer” was born from a painful breakup and aims to capture Beloate’s journey of confronting heartbreak and learning to become his own source of healing.

Having lost both his brothers and father to addiction, Beloate channels his grief, resilience, and personal struggle into the track, which features a choir alongside his vocals. Check out the new song below.

About Jeremy Beloate

Born and raised in Memphis, Jeremy Beloate discovered his love for music at four years old and has since cultivated his artistry through music, theater, and performance, first gaining national attention as a finalist on NBC’s The Voice on Team Snoop Dogg.

In addition to his music, Beloate is currently starring opposite Todrick Hall in Hall’s original musical Midnight in London, a role he has been developing for three years with a Broadway opening expected early next year.

Beloate is now signed to Death Row Records and, looking ahead, will continue to collaborate with top-tier creatives, including Justin Tranter’s Facet Haus, Eren Cannata, Diane Warren, Angel Lopez, Ron Fair, and more on upcoming releases.

Photo Credit: Kellan Mohr