Photos: OPERATION MINCEMEAT Draws Golden Tickets That Allow Access to Unlimited Shows, for Life

Operation Mincemeat, drew the winners of four Golden Tickets, that will afford recipients free, unlimited access to Operation Mincemeat, anytime, anywhere in the world, for life.

The winners were drawn in person at the Golden Theatre in New York City and Fortune Theatre in London by cast members from each city’s show. Operation Mincemeat is currently in performances on Broadway, in the West End, and has just launched its world tour, beginning with a UK leg ahead of travelling across the USA beginning October 2026, followed by Canada, Mexico, China, Australia and New Zealand.

The winners are:

· Broadway digital Golden Ticket Winner: Joe Cilibrasi

· Broadway in-person Golden Ticket Winner: Lela Pines

· West End digital Golden Ticket Winner: Catherine Reid

· West End in-person Golden Ticket Winner: Joseph Kavanagh

The production is still seeking the owner of the one millionth ticket located at seat B128 (Front Mezz) at The Golden Theatre for the performance on March 19, 2026 at 7:00 P.M.. The buyer is encouraged to come forward and email millionthticket@operationmincemeat.com as soon as possible to claim a VIP prize including airfare, hotel accommodations, and more!

The new Broadway regiment features Brandon Contreras as ‘Charles Cholmondeley & Others,’ Jessi Kirtley as ‘Jean Leslie & Others,’ Tony Award Nominee Julia Knitel (Dead Outlaw, Beautiful, Bye Bye Birdie) as ‘Ewen Montagu & Others,’ Jeff Kready (Masquerade, The Great Gatsby, Company) as ‘Hester Leggatt & Others,’ and Amanda Jill Robinson as ‘Johnny Bevan & Others.’ The understudies include Robert Ariza, Allison Guinn, Sam Hartley, Gerianne Pérez and Lexi Rabadi.



Winner of the in-person Golden Ticket Draw

Winner of the in-person Golden Ticket Draw

Winner of the in-person Golden Ticket Draw

Winner of the in-person Golden Ticket Draw