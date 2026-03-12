Jamie Lee Curtis Shuts Down Possibility of Ever Doing Broadway

As Hollywood stars leading Broadway productions continue as a growing trend on the New York stage, one Oscar-winning actress has revealed that she won't be making that jump. Jamie Lee Curtis revealed in a recent interview that she will never do Broadway.

While promoting her new series Scarpetta alongside Broadway alum and Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose, Curtis was asked if she ever had interest in starring on Broadway.

"Not in your lifetime," she told FOX 5’s Ryan Kristafer.

"But maybe we could convince her to produce a Broadway show," DeBose added. "We'll talk about it. I'm gonna talk to you about it."

While Curtis has been a supporter of Broadway in the past, the Los Angeles resident's hesitation to take on a Broadway role seems to come from not wanting to move to New York City.

As DeBose tried to convince her to produce, Curtis jokingly asked if she could "do it remotely."

In the past, Curtis had an idea to do The Odd Couple on Broadway with Tiffany Haddish. During a 2023 interview, the pair spoke about their idea to do an updated idea of the Neil Simon classic.

"We've come up with Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Lee Curtis, The Odd Couple on Broadway so I can get an EGOT because I can't sing," Curtis explained.



