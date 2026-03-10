Video: HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Releases New Trailer With Peyton List, Kate Rockwell, & More





Heathers the Musical has released a new trailer, featuring the latest footage of Peyton List, Kate Rockwell, Kuhoo Verma, Jackera Davis, and more! The new montage features List and the cast performing "Candy Store" and Rockwell performing "Shine A Light." The video follows the recent video clip of Verma and Casey Likes performing "Seventeen" in the cult-classic show.

Verma will play her final performance as Veronica Sawyer on April 12, 2026. Standby Sara Al-Bazali will play the role of Veronica from April 13-26. Likes will play his final performance as J.D. on Sunday, April 26. Isabella Esler and John Cardoza are the new Veronica Sawyer and Jason ‘J.D.’ Dean in Heathers The Musical, joining in April.

Heathers began performances on June 22, 2025 at New World Stages, where it opened to the largest advance in the venue’s 21-year history, and has broken the house record four times. The production recently extended its run for the third time, and is now playing through September 6, 2026.

Heathers features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness The Musical) & Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde The Musical, Bat Boy The Musical), based on the film by Daniel Waters. The production, directed by Andy Fickman, officially opened on July 10, 2025.

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.

Heathers currently stars Kuhoo Verma as Veronica Sawyer; Casey Likes as Jason “J.D.” Dean; Peyton List as Heather Chandler, Jackera Davis as Heather Duke; Elizabeth Teeter as Heather McNamara; Kate Rockwell as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom; Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock; Xavier McKinnon as Ram Sweeney; Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly; Adam Bashian as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper and Jimmy Ray Bennett as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.

The cast also features Sara Al-Bazali (Standby Veronica Sawyer, Heather Chandler), Thalia Atallah (Swing - Drama Club Drama Queen, u/s Heather McNamara, Heather Duke, Martha), Emma Benson (Swing - Midwestern Surfer Punk, u/s Heather McNamara, Martha, Ms. Fleming), James Caleb Grice (Ensemble - Beleaguered Geek/Officer McCord, u/s J.D., Kurt, Ram), Louis Griffin (Swing - Fresh Prince of Ohio, u/s J.D., Ram, Kurt’s Dad), Devin Lewis (Ensemble - Hipster Dork, u/s J.D., Kurt, Ram), Kiara Michelle Lee (Ensemble - Young Republicanette, u/s Veronica, Heather Chandler, Heather Duke), Brian Martin (Ensemble - Preppy Stud/Officer Milner, u/s Kurt, Ram’s Dad, Kurt’s Dad), Syd Sider (Ensemble - Stoner Chick, u/s Martha, Ms. Fleming), and Cecilia Trippiedi (Ensemble - New Wave Party Girl, u/s Veronica, Heather Chandler, Heather McNamara).

Based on the 1989 cult film that starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, Heathers originally opened in Los Angeles for a sold-out run in 2013 and transferred to Off-Broadway’s New World Stages in 2014. Heathers has had three smash hit West End productions and three tours, which have broken box office records throughout the UK and Ireland. Heathers won the 2019 WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Musical and in 2022 was filmed for streaming on The Roku Channel.

Since its premiere, Heathers has gained a large, devoted fan base known as the ‘Corn Nuts,’ named after the cryptic final words of Heather Chandler. These fans have significantly contributed to the show’s international success, resulting in over 1,400 productions worldwide.

The creative team includes Choreographer/UK Associate Director Gary Lloyd, with Additional Choreography by Stephanie Klemons.

Set and Costume Designer is David Shields, Lighting Designer is Ben Cracknell, Sound Designer is Dan Samson, and Hair Designer is Caitlin Molloy. Co-Costume Designer is Siena Zoë Allen. Assistant Costume Designer is Amanda Roberge. Associate Lighting Designer is Colleen Doherty. Associate Sound Designer is Germán Martinez. Associate Director is Taylor Haven Holt. Fight Director is Lisa Connell. Intimacy Coordinator is Rebecca Reaney.

Music Supervisor is Will Joy. Music Director is Mona Seyed-Bolorforosh. Arrangements and Orchestrations are by Laurence O’Keefe and Ben Green. Music Coordinator is Kristy Norter.

Production Management is by what iF we Productions. Production Stage Manager is Jason Weixelman. Stage Manager is Elizabeth Allen. Assistant Stage Manager is Eszter Zador. Casting is by The Telsey Office, Rachel Hoffman CSA, and Jimmy Larkin CSA. Marketing Director is Scott A. Moore. Advertising is by Situation Interactive. Company Manager is Benjamin Brooks. General management is by Pemberley Productions (Tim Smith, Terri Kohler).

Heathers is produced by Bill Kenwright Ltd., Paul Taylor-Mills, Jerry Goehring, Madison Mohn, Phil Kenny, Scott Prisand/Rob Kolson, The Broadway Investor's Club, John Gore Organization, No Guarantees Productions, Willette and Manny Klausner, Aron Tomko and Gabe Alves, Carl Moellenberg, The Shubert Organization, Inc., Nick Padgett/Vasi Laurence, Andrew Patino/Chris Devlin, Richard Batchelder, David Alperson, Carlos Candal & Paul Mansfield, 42nd.club/SunnySpot Productions, annjen Productions/David Treatman Creative, Andrew Paradis/Kelly Lamor Wilson, Charlie Hitchcock/Ben Feldman, Michael Cohen/Robin Reinach, Jesse & Kathy McKendry, Alexander Robertson & Oliver Ives Indictor, Backstreets Productions, Louis Santor, Adam Cohen, Nicholas Kaiser.