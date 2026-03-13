Video: New HADESTOWN Cast Shares Reactions to Joining Broadway Hit

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A whole new cast has just entered Hadestown! Earlier this month, the show welcomed Joshua Colley as ‘Orpheus,’ Gary Dourdan as ‘Hades,’ J. Harrison Ghee as ‘Hermes,’ Gaby Moreno as ‘Persephone,’ and Jordan Tyson as ‘Eurydice.’

"I've followed the show throughout its life and it's a wonder to be here now.," Ghee told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge.

Following two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — Hadestown invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Mitchell’s beguiling melodies and Chavkin’s poetic imagination pit industry against nature, doubt against faith, and fear against love. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers, and singers, Hadestown delivers a deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience.

Tyson admitted that she's been getting support from OG Eurydice, Eva Noblezada. "I was learning the music in rehearsal and I messaged [Eva] and I was like, 'It doesn't get old, doing this role, doing this show?' And she was like, 'No, there's something new all the time.' It's this breathing, living piece that is just heartwarming and healing for everyone involved," she explained.

Watch in this video as the entire cast weighs in on the first days of their new gig!