THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Teases NYC Return

Is the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee returning to New York City? A mysterious new website and social media account are teasing a potential new production of thr Tony-winning musical. Both the Instagram account and website tease the produciton as "Spelling Bee NYC," making it unclear if it will lead to a Broadway revival or an Off-Broadway production.

Both the Instagram account and website tell audiences to "Believe the buzz," with the Instagram account teasing that the news is buzzing around New York. The Instagram account also shared a new video of a bee flying around TKTS, using the show's lyrics: "we hear the word. we breathe. we wait."

The cryptic new post follows the recent trend in productions teasing their debut before it is officially announced, including Lincoln Center's Ragtime (teaser video here), the potential immersive Phantom of the Opera hiding masks around New York City, and Cats: the Jellicle Ball's website and social media accounts.

A cast, creative team, and location are being kept under wraps. A recent prominent of Spelling Bee was seen at the Kennedy Center in 2024, starring Philippe Arroyo (& Juliet, Aladdin) as Chip Tolentino, Leana Rae Concepcion (Merrily We Roll Along) as Marcy Park, Beanie Feldstein (Drive-Away Dolls, Booksmart) as Logan Schwartzandgrubenierre, Noah Galvin (Dear Evan Hansen, Booksmart) as Leaf Coneybear, Alex Joseph Grayson (Parade, Into the Woods) as Mitch Mahoney, Taran Killam (Spamalot, Saturday Night Live) as Vice Principal Douglas Panch, Kevin McHale (Glee, American Horror Stories) as William Barfee, Tony Award® winner Bonnie Milligan (Kimberly Akimbo, Encores! Titanic) as Rona Lisa Peretti, and Nina White (Queen of Versailles, Kimberly Akimbo) as Olive Ostrovsky.

Six spellers enter, but only one can be named winner of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee! This charmingly witty and touching musical has entertained audiences since its Tony Award®–winning debut. A group of six mid-pubescents compete in the title championship, spelling their way through vexing vocabulary while sharing hilarious and poignant personal stories. A riotous ride, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a fast-paced and funny D-E-L-I-G-H-T.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee was originally produced on Broadway by David Stone, James L. Nederlander, Barbara Whitman, Patrick Catullo, Barrington Stage Company, and Second Stage Theatre.