CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Teases Broadway Transfer

Cats might be pouncing back to Broadway! Cats: The Jellicle Ball, a radical reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical, has just launched a website and social media platforms that tease an imminent Broadway announcement. An off-Broadway production ran in summer 2024 at PAC NYC and was extended three times following critical praise.

Inspired by the Ballroom culture that roared out of New York City over 50 years ago and still rages on runways around the world, it is staged as a spectacularly immersive competition with all-new Ballroom and club beats, runway-ready choreography, and an edgy eleganza makeover. Come one, come all, and celebrate the joyous transformation of self at the heart of Cats and Ballroom culture itself. Learn more about the off-Broaday run.

An offical announcement has not yet been made.

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber attended a performance in 2024. “I have rarely seen an audience respond with as much joy and love as I saw recently at ‘Cats: The Jellicle Ball’" he said. "The atmosphere was, quite simply, electric. Cats and Ballroom culture both emerged in the same era and I am delighted that, all these years later, they are intersecting once again. I want to congratulate the entire team behind this special show!”

The off-Broadway cast included: Baby (Victoria), Jonathan Burke (Mungojerrie), Tara Lashan Clinkscales (Ensemble), André De Shields (Old Deuteronomy), Bryce Farris (Understudy), Shelby Griswold (Understudy), Sydney James Harcourt (Rum Tum Tugger), Antwayn Hopper (Macavity) Dava Huesca (Rumpleteazer), Dudney Joseph Jr. (Munkustrap), Capital Kaos (DJ), Junior LaBeija (Gus), Dominique Lee (Understudy); Robert "Silk" Mason (Mistoffelees), “Tempress” Chasity Moore (Grizabella), Shereen Pimentel (Jellylorum), Primo (Tumblebrutus), Xavier Reyes (Jennyanydots), Nora Schell (Bustopher Jones), Bebe Nicole Simpson (Demeter), Emma Sofia (Skimbleshanks), Phumzile Sojola (Ensemble), Kendall Grayson Stroud (Ensemble), Garnet Williams (Bombalurina) and Teddy Wilson Jr. (Sillabub).