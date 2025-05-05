Video: Lincoln Center Teases RAGTIME Revival: 'Something's Beginning'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lincoln Center Theater has teased a potential upcoming Ragtime revival on their social media. In a new video, an actor walks to a piano near the Vivian Beaumont Theatre to play the iconic opening chords from the musical. The video ends with text that states "Something's Beginning."

The video is captioned "This is the music…," which led to a multitude of comments hoping the post teases an upcoming revival of the classic musical at Lincoln Center.

The new tease follows the recent New York City Center production, which starred Joshua Henry, Nichelle Lewis, Caissie Levy, Brandon Uranowitz, Shaina Taub, and more. This sweeping, powerful musical adaptation of E.L. Doctorow’s novel of the same name features music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by Terrence McNally.

The City Center production was helmed by Tony-nominated Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, who will now serve as Lincoln Center Theater's new Artistic Director. It has not been confirmed if this potential revival will be the same as the City Center production, or a new production for Lincoln Center.