Photos: Promotion Underway with Masks, Mirrors for MASQUERADE

You can find the hidden gems all over New York City.

By: Apr. 20, 2025
If you decide to go onto Masquerade NYC's Instagram account, you may find some new promotion across New York City. Masquerade masks have begun to appear in hidden locations, along with mirrors that have quotes written in red on them. Some of these quotes read, "Let your fantasies unwind," and "hide your face so the world will never find you," both of which are quotes from Phantom of the Opera. 

The masquerade masks can be found outside at the Majestic Theatre, Bethesda Fountain, Sotheby's Auction House, The Matropolitan Opera, Grand Central Terminal, Lee's Art Shop. As for the mirrors, they can be found outside in Chinatown, Soho, Washington Square Park, Times Square, Not Dimes Square, and Grand Army Plaza.

The teases of the Phantom's return continue with a phone number that Masquerade has a promotion on as well. Curious to find out more? You can give it a call at (212) 505-5666. 

