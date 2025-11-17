Photos: THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Opens At New World Stages

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This past weekend, the cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and friends celebrated their opening night. Check out photos of the star-studded cast and guests, including members of the original Broadway cast below!

Members of the original Broadway cast came out to support the revival’s opening, including Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Leaf Coneybear), Celia Keenan-Bolger (Olive Ostrovsky), Sarah Saltzberg (Logainne SchwartzandGrubenierre), Deborah S Craig (Marcy Park), Jose Llana (Chip Tolentino), Lisa Howard (Rona Lisa Peretti), Jay Reiss (Douglas Panch), and more.

Notable attendees also included Ben Platt and Noah Galvin, Alex Moffat, Lizzy McAlpine, Jack Wolfe, and many more!

Photo Credit: Austin Ruffer