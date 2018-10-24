Roundabout Extend USUAL GIRLS Through 12/16

Roundabout Theatre Company (Todd Haimes, Artistic Director/CEO) has just announced a one-week extension to the Roundabout Underground production of Usual Girls by Ming Peiffer, directed by Tyne Rafaeli, now through December 16, 2018.

The cast includes Sofia Black-D'Elia as "Sasha, Older Girl 2, KKG Sister," Abby Corrigan as "Anna," Ali Rose Dachis as "Marina, Older Girl #3, KKG Sister," Midori Francis as "Kyeoung," Karl Kenzler as "Father," Jennifer Lim as "Woman," Ryann Redmond as "Older Girl, KKG Sister," Nicole Rodenburg as "Lindsay" and Raviv Ullman as "Rory."

Usual Girls opens officially on Monday, November 5, 2018 at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, December 16, 2018.

How do girls grow up? Quickly, painfully, wondrously. On an elementary school playground, a boy threatens to tell on the girls for swearing - unless one of them kisses him. But just before lips can touch, Kyeoung tackles the boy to the ground. The victory is short-lived. Over the coming years, Kyeoung's stories get stranger, funnier, more harrowing - and more familiar. This hilarious, explicit gut-punch of a play bursts with playwright Ming Peiffer's bold, explosive voice.

The creative team includes: Arnulfo Maldonado (Sets), A?sta Hostetter (Costumes), Jen Schriever (Lighting) and Tei Blow (Sound).

Photo credit: Jenny Anderson

