STING Expands 2026 Tour with New North American Dates

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following a series of sold-out shows, 17-time GRAMMY Award winner and Tony Award nominee STING has expanded his STING 3.0 2026 tour, with new North American dates taking place this fall.

Members of Sting’s Fan Club will have first access to tickets beginning Tuesday, March 3, here, with additional presales throughout the week. The general on sale will begin Friday, March 6 at 10AM local time on sting.com.

The newly announced 2026 dates will begin in Vancouver, BC, with a two-night run at Queen Elizabeth Theatre on October 5th and 6th before continuing through Seattle, Minneapolis, Rockford, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Montréal, Akron, Cincinnati, Wallingford, Brooklyn, and Tampa, with performances in Nashville and Pittsburgh to be announced soon. These additional shows include a special six-night mini residency with special guest Fiction Plane at the historic Brooklyn Paramount, the newly reopened 1928 venue that once hosted legendary artists like Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington, and Miles Davis.

Accompanied by longtime guitarist and collaborator Dominic Miller and dynamic drummer Chris Maas (Mumford & Sons, Maggie Rogers), the trio reinterprets Sting’s most celebrated songs and deep cuts through the lens of a tight three-piece arrangement.

“STING 3.0” 2026 NORTH AMERICA TOUR ITINERARY

Sat May 06 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

Sat May 09 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater

Sun May 10 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Tue May 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

Wed May 13 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Fri May 15 – Atlanta, GA – Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

Sat May 16 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

Mon May 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Tue May 19 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Thu May 21 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

Fri May 22 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

Sat May 23 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap

Mon May 25 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

Mon Oct 05 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre – NEW SHOW

Tue Oct 06 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre – NEW SHOW

Thu Oct 08 – Seattle, WA – Benaroya Hall – NEW SHOW

Fri Oct 09 – Seattle, WA – Benaroya Hall – NEW SHOW

Tue Oct 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre – NEW SHOW

Fri Oct 16 – Rockford, IL – Hard Rock Casino – NEW SHOW

Sat Oct 17 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre – NEW SHOW

Thu Oct 22 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre – NEW SHOW

Mon Oct 26 – Montréal, QC – Théâtre St-Denis – NEW SHOW

Tue Oct 27 – Montréal, QC – Théâtre St-Denis – NEW SHOW

Sun Nov 01 – Akron, OH – E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall – NEW SHOW

Wed Nov 04 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center – NEW SHOW

Mon Nov 09 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theater – NEW SHOW

Wed Nov 11 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount – NEW SHOW*

Thu Nov 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount – NEW SHOW*

Sat Nov 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount – NEW SHOW*

Sun Nov 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount – NEW SHOW*

Tue Nov 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount – NEW SHOW*

Wed Nov 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount – NEW SHOW*

Tue Nov 24 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Tampa – RESCHEDULED SHOW

*with special guest Fiction Plane

ABOUT STING

In Sting’s distinguished career, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has received 17 GRAMMY Awards and sold 100 million albums worldwide from his combined work as one of the most distinctive solo artists in the world and former front man/bassist of The Police.

A composer, singer-songwriter, actor, author and activist, Sting also has received a Golden Globe, four Oscar nominations, a Tony nomination, Billboard Magazine’s Century Award and Kennedy Center Honors. He is currently starring in his musical, The Last Ship, for a limited international tour.

Photo Credit: Carter B. Smith