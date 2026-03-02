STING Expands 2026 Tour with New North American Dates
The newly announced 2026 dates will begin in Vancouver, BC, with a two-night run at Queen Elizabeth Theatre on October 5th and 6th.
Following a series of sold-out shows, 17-time GRAMMY Award winner and Tony Award nominee STING has expanded his STING 3.0 2026 tour, with new North American dates taking place this fall.
Members of Sting’s Fan Club will have first access to tickets beginning Tuesday, March 3, here, with additional presales throughout the week. The general on sale will begin Friday, March 6 at 10AM local time on sting.com.
The newly announced 2026 dates will begin in Vancouver, BC, with a two-night run at Queen Elizabeth Theatre on October 5th and 6th before continuing through Seattle, Minneapolis, Rockford, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Montréal, Akron, Cincinnati, Wallingford, Brooklyn, and Tampa, with performances in Nashville and Pittsburgh to be announced soon. These additional shows include a special six-night mini residency with special guest Fiction Plane at the historic Brooklyn Paramount, the newly reopened 1928 venue that once hosted legendary artists like Ella Fitzgerald, Duke Ellington, and Miles Davis.
Accompanied by longtime guitarist and collaborator Dominic Miller and dynamic drummer Chris Maas (Mumford & Sons, Maggie Rogers), the trio reinterprets Sting’s most celebrated songs and deep cuts through the lens of a tight three-piece arrangement.
“STING 3.0” 2026 NORTH AMERICA TOUR ITINERARY
Sat May 06 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
Sat May 09 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater
Sun May 10 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Tue May 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
Wed May 13 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Fri May 15 – Atlanta, GA – Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
Sat May 16 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena
Mon May 18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
Tue May 19 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
Thu May 21 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap
Fri May 22 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap
Sat May 23 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap
Mon May 25 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
Mon Oct 05 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre – NEW SHOW
Tue Oct 06 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre – NEW SHOW
Thu Oct 08 – Seattle, WA – Benaroya Hall – NEW SHOW
Fri Oct 09 – Seattle, WA – Benaroya Hall – NEW SHOW
Tue Oct 13 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre – NEW SHOW
Fri Oct 16 – Rockford, IL – Hard Rock Casino – NEW SHOW
Sat Oct 17 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre – NEW SHOW
Thu Oct 22 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre – NEW SHOW
Mon Oct 26 – Montréal, QC – Théâtre St-Denis – NEW SHOW
Tue Oct 27 – Montréal, QC – Théâtre St-Denis – NEW SHOW
Sun Nov 01 – Akron, OH – E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall – NEW SHOW
Wed Nov 04 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center – NEW SHOW
Mon Nov 09 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theater – NEW SHOW
Wed Nov 11 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount – NEW SHOW*
Thu Nov 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount – NEW SHOW*
Sat Nov 14 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount – NEW SHOW*
Sun Nov 15 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount – NEW SHOW*
Tue Nov 17 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount – NEW SHOW*
Wed Nov 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount – NEW SHOW*
Tue Nov 24 – Tampa, FL – Seminole Hard Rock Tampa – RESCHEDULED SHOW
*with special guest Fiction Plane
ABOUT STING
In Sting’s distinguished career, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer has received 17 GRAMMY Awards and sold 100 million albums worldwide from his combined work as one of the most distinctive solo artists in the world and former front man/bassist of The Police.
A composer, singer-songwriter, actor, author and activist, Sting also has received a Golden Globe, four Oscar nominations, a Tony nomination, Billboard Magazine’s Century Award and Kennedy Center Honors. He is currently starring in his musical, The Last Ship, for a limited international tour.
Photo Credit: Carter B. Smith
Videos