Whitney Leavitt Extends Run in CHICAGO on Broadway

Whitney Leavitt (“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” “Dancing with the Stars”) will return as “Roxie Hart” in Chicago on Broadway from Monday, March 23 through Sunday, April 5.

Whitney Leavitt made her Broadway debut in the role of “Roxie Hart” on February 2, 2026 at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St., NYC). Chicago is Broadway’s longest running American musical in Broadway history.

Whitney Leavitt is an Utah-based actress and breakout cast member of Hulu’s hit series “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.” Whitney was most recently seen competing on Season 34 of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars.” A millennial mom of three, she’s built a loyal digital following, amassing over 4M followers across all platforms, through her mix of dance videos, family-focused comedy and lifestyle content.

Watch Whitney perform on her opening night and check out photos of the Dancing with the Stars cast's visit to the show.

About Chicago

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The current cast of Chicago features Whitney Leavitt as Roxie Hart, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Tam Mutu as Billy Flynn, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Matron “Mama” Morton, Greg Hildreth as Amos Hart and M. Kilgore as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Tia Altinay, Zach Bravo, Austin Dunn, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, John Michael Fiumara, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Chelsea James, Christopher Kelley, James T. Lane, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mikayla Renfrow, Sean Samuels, Samantha Sturm, Jeff Sullivan.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer, casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA & Patrick Maravilla, CSA and Executive Producer Alecia Parker.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.