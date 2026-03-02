CHICAGO to Offer $20 Rush Tickets for This Thursday's Added Matinee Performance

Chicago on Broadway, currently starring Whitney Leavitt as 'Roxie Hart' will offer $20 rush tickets this Thursday, March 5 for the added matinee performance at 2PM.

$20 RUSH tickets will be available in person day of beginning at 10AM on Thursday, March 5th only at the Ambassador Theatre 219 West 49th St. Limit up to 2 tickets per person with cash or credit accepted. Up to 100 of these $20 Rush tickets will be made available to the public. First come first served. Seat locations will be assigned at the discretion of the box office and may be partial view.

About Chicago

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

The current cast of Chicago features Whitney Leavitt as Roxie Hart, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Matron “Mama” Morton, Greg Hildreth as Amos Hart and M. Kilgore as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Tia Altinay, Zach Bravo, Austin Dunn, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, John Michael Fiumara, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Chelsea James, Christopher Kelley, James T. Lane, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mariah Reives, Sean Samuels, Samantha Sturm, Jeff Sullivan.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.