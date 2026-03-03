Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 3, 2026- March Broadway Watch Guide and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 3, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Good morning, Broadway lovers! Here's your daily dose of everything buzzing on the Great White Way and beyond. If you're making plans for your next stage outing, don't miss our latest Hot Tickets of the Week featuring top picks like WICKED, THE GREAT GATSBY, and RAGTIME, or get inspired by the March Broadway Watch Guide with new streaming and stage offerings including WICKED: FOR GOOD and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s THE BRIDE!. See who's stepping into the spotlight with photos from MTC's THE BALUSTERS and The Fear of 13. Plus, celebrate the latest industry news from new Juilliard courses (read more) to Tony winner Jesse Tyler Ferguson extending as Truman Capote in TRU. There’s plenty more to explore, including a first look at HEATHERS off-Broadway, reviews of new musicals like NIGHT SIDE SONGS and SEA WITCH, and news from around the world. Let’s get this show on the road!
Thursday, March 5
2026 Olivier Award nominations announced
Burnout Paradise opens Off-Broadway
Friday, March 6
Death of a Salesman begins previews on Broadway
Sunday, March 8
Bug closes on Broadway
All Out closes on Broadway
Hot Tickets of the Week: WICKED, THE GREAT GATSBY, RAGTIME & More
Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week, starting March 2nd, 2026.
Broadway Watch Guide: March 2026 - WICKED: FOR GOOD, AMERICAN CLASSIC & More
To mark the arrival of spring, there are plenty of new things for Broadway fans to watch, including the theater series American Classic, Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Bride! and the streaming debuts of Wicked: For Good and Hamnet.
Photos: The Cast of MTC's THE BALUSTERS Meet the Press
The cast of the upcoming Broadway production of David Lindsay-Abaire’s The Balusters recently met the press. Check out photos and learn more about the production here!
| Video: Kuhoo Verma and the Cast of HEATHERS THE MUSICAL Perform 'Beautiful'
by Stephi Wild
An all new clip has been released from the off-Broadway production of Heathers the Musical, featuring Kuhoo Verma as Veronica Sawyer and the cast performing the show's opening number, 'Beautiful.' Check out the video here!. (more...)
|
Video: Dean John-Wilson Performs 'In The Light' From A MIRRORED MONET
Video: How Jesse Tyler Ferguson Is Preparing to Play Truman Capote in TRU
| Photos: THE FEAR OF 13 Cast Meets the Press
by Bruce Glikas
The cast of Lindsey Ferrentino’s new play, The Fear of 13, starring two-time Academy Award winner Adrien Brody and Golden Globe Award nominee Tessa Thompson in their Broadway debuts, recently met the press. Check out photos here!. (more...)
| New Performing Arts Conservatoire Opens In World Famous Liverpool Landmark
by Stephi Wild
Leading Liverpool choreographer and teacher Nazene Langfield has opened a new performing arts conservatoire in one of the city's world famous Three Graces.. (more...)
| Photos: JOE TURNER’S COME AND GONE Cast in Rehearsals
by Chloe Rabinowitz
See Taraji P. Henson, Cedric 'The Entertainer' more of the company of Joe Turner's Come and Gone in rehearsal photos. . (more...)
by Stephi Wild
Juilliard Extension, The Juilliard School's flagship program for nonmatriculated students, in partnership with Yellowbrick, announced the launch of two new online courses that expand access to elite performing arts training.. (more...)
Noah Weissberg to Star in Industry Reading of DIG LENNY BRUCE
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Dig Lenny Bruce, a musical tragicomedy with book, music, and lyrics by Walter Marks, will be presented in a special industry presentation. Noah Weissberg is set to play the titular role. . (more...)
Industry Pro Newsletter: SAG Winners, Artios Honors & Major Institutional Shifts
by Alex Freeman
This week’s headlines span Hollywood honors, cultural policy shifts, and major institutional developments on both sides of the Atlantic. From SAG Award winners including Jessie Buckley to casting victories at the Artios Awards, recognition is front and center. At the same time, leadership and funding decisions are shaping the landscape at institutions like the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the Young Vic, and Shakespeare's Globe. Add in Laura Linney’s call to support community theater and a first look at Mary Poppins in Japan, and it’s a week defined by both celebration and change across the performing arts.. (more...)
Guest Blogger: Molly Peck - 'Our Children Don't Play Pretend — They Are Real Actors'
by Team BWW
Regular engagement in arts and creative activities improves the mental health and wellbeing of adolescents. That is the conclusion of the first systematic review in 17 years, published last year in Social Science & Medicine — Population Health.. (more...)
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lincoln Center Theater is presenting the new musical Night Side Songs, written by duo, The Lazours who are reuniting with Lortel and Obie Award-winning director Taibi Magar. See what the critics are saying in BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup!. (more...)
Review Roundup: SEA WITCH at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The world premiere production of Sea Witch, is now officially open at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. See what the critics are saying in BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup.. (more...)
Review: SEA WITCH, Theatre Royal Drury Lane
by Laura Jones
Staged at the cavernous Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Sea Witch arrived with the sort of fanfare usually reserved for tried-and-tested crowd-pleasers. Instead, this world premiere exposed the perils of unveiling an unpolished new musical on one of the West End’s most imposing stages.. (more...)
Review: Patti LuPone's MATTERS OF THE HEART at LA Opera
by Andrew Child
LuPone has woven an unexpected, eclectic musical collage that leads to two clear conclusions; she knows what sounds good in her voice and she knows how to sell a song.. (more...)
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Emmy Award-winning actor Nick Offerman will return to his hometown this summer to join his wife, Emmy Award winner Megan Mullally, for Iceboy! Or The Completely Untrue Story of How Eugene O’Neill Came to Write The Iceman Cometh.. (more...)
Jessie Buckley and More Take Home SAG Actor Awards; Full List!
by Stephi Wild
On March 1, the 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA were held, honoring outstanding motion picture and television performances of the past year. Among this year's winners included Jessie Buckley, who took home an award for Hamnet.. (more...)
Interview: John Holiday of AKHNATEN at LA Opera
by Amanda Callas
I talk with John Holiday about his upcoming LA Opera star performance in Akhnaten, his creative process, and his widely anticipated upcoming album Over My Head, releasing this July.. (more...)
Former Palm Springs Home of Bobby Darin is For Sale
by Team BWW
One of the homes Bobby Darin and Sandra Dee lived in during their tumultuous marriage, as depicted in Just in Time, is on the market. Their Palm Springs home is available to purchase for $1,075,000.. (more...)
TRU Starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Truman Capote Extends
by Stephi Wild
Due to demand, Tru, starring Tony Award winner & five-time Emmy-nominee Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Truman Capote, has been extended to May 3, 2026. Learn more here!. (more...)
ZOMBIES 5 in Development at Disney; Freya Skye and Malachi Barton to Return
by Josh Sharpe
A fifth installment of the hit Disney Channel Original Movie ZOMBIES franchise has been greenlit for Disney+ and Disney Channel, with Malachi Barton and Freya Skye set to return to their breakout roles as Victor and Nova. . (more...)
I’M EVERY WOMAN Reschedules London Performances Due to Temporary Closure of The Peacock Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Due to essential building works requiring the temporary closure of the Peacock Theatre, the originally scheduled March engagement of I’m Every Woman – The Chaka Khan Musical will no longer proceed.. (more...)
CHICAGO to Offer $20 Rush Tickets for This Thursday's Added Matinee Performance
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Chicago on Broadway, currently starring Whitney Leavitt as 'Roxie Hart' will offer $20 rush tickets to the added matinee performance. $20 RUSH tickets will be available in person day of beginning at 10AM.. (more...)
Tyne Daly, Max von Essen and More to Star in BRIGADOON at Pasadena Playhouse
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The cast has been revealed for Brigadoon at Pasadena Playhouse! The cast will feature Tony Award and six time Emmy Award Winner Tyne Daly, Max von Essen and more.. (more...)
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
