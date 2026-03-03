Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 3, 2026- March Broadway Watch Guide and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 3, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Juilliard Extension, The Juilliard School's flagship program for nonmatriculated students, in partnership with Yellowbrick, announced the launch of two new online courses that expand access to elite performing arts training.. ( more... Dig Lenny Bruce, a musical tragicomedy with book, music, and lyrics by Walter Marks, will be presented in a special industry presentation. Noah Weissberg is set to play the titular role. . ( more... This week’s headlines span Hollywood honors, cultural policy shifts, and major institutional developments on both sides of the Atlantic. From SAG Award winners including Jessie Buckley to casting victories at the Artios Awards, recognition is front and center. At the same time, leadership and funding decisions are shaping the landscape at institutions like the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the Young Vic, and Shakespeare's Globe. Add in Laura Linney’s call to support community theater and a first look at Mary Poppins in Japan, and it’s a week defined by both celebration and change across the performing arts.. ( more... Regular engagement in arts and creative activities improves the mental health and wellbeing of adolescents. That is the conclusion of the first systematic review in 17 years, published last year in Social Science & Medicine — Population Health.. ( more... Lincoln Center Theater is presenting the new musical Night Side Songs, written by duo, The Lazours who are reuniting with Lortel and Obie Award-winning director Taibi Magar. See what the critics are saying in BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup!. ( more... The world premiere production of Sea Witch, is now officially open at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. See what the critics are saying in BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup.. ( more...

Review: SEA WITCH, Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Staged at the cavernous Theatre Royal Drury Lane, Sea Witch arrived with the sort of fanfare usually reserved for tried-and-tested crowd-pleasers. Instead, this world premiere exposed the perils of unveiling an unpolished new musical on one of the West End’s most imposing stages.. (more...)

Review: Patti LuPone's MATTERS OF THE HEART at LA Opera

LuPone has woven an unexpected, eclectic musical collage that leads to two clear conclusions; she knows what sounds good in her voice and she knows how to sell a song.. (more...)

Around the Broadway World

Emmy Award-winning actor Nick Offerman will return to his hometown this summer to join his wife, Emmy Award winner Megan Mullally, for Iceboy! Or The Completely Untrue Story of How Eugene O’Neill Came to Write The Iceman Cometh.. ( more... On March 1, the 32nd Annual Actor Awards Presented by SAG-AFTRA were held, honoring outstanding motion picture and television performances of the past year. Among this year's winners included Jessie Buckley, who took home an award for Hamnet.. ( more... I talk with John Holiday about his upcoming LA Opera star performance in Akhnaten, his creative process, and his widely anticipated upcoming album Over My Head, releasing this July.. ( more... One of the homes Bobby Darin and Sandra Dee lived in during their tumultuous marriage, as depicted in Just in Time, is on the market. Their Palm Springs home is available to purchase for $1,075,000.. ( more... Due to demand, Tru, starring Tony Award winner & five-time Emmy-nominee Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Truman Capote, has been extended to May 3, 2026. Learn more here!. ( more... A fifth installment of the hit Disney Channel Original Movie ZOMBIES franchise has been greenlit for Disney+ and Disney Channel, with Malachi Barton and Freya Skye set to return to their breakout roles as Victor and Nova. . ( more...

I’M EVERY WOMAN Reschedules London Performances Due to Temporary Closure of The Peacock Theatre

Due to essential building works requiring the temporary closure of the Peacock Theatre, the originally scheduled March engagement of I’m Every Woman – The Chaka Khan Musical will no longer proceed.. (more...)

CHICAGO to Offer $20 Rush Tickets for This Thursday's Added Matinee Performance

Chicago on Broadway, currently starring Whitney Leavitt as 'Roxie Hart' will offer $20 rush tickets to the added matinee performance. $20 RUSH tickets will be available in person day of beginning at 10AM.. (more...)

