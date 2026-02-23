CHICAGO Adds Matinee Performance Next Thursday Due to Snow Cancellatiion

Tonight’s Monday, February 23 at 7PM show of Chicago has been cancelled due to weather conditions. The production is adding a show on Thursday, March 5 at 2PM. Ticketholders can contact their point of purchase for refunds or exchanges.

BroadwayWorld previously reported that due to the continuing impacts from the blizzard and local travel restrictions still in place, Broadway theatre owners and producers came to the consensus that performances tonight (Monday, February 23) would be canceled.

While most of Broadway is typically dark on Mondays, Chicago, The Great Gatsby, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and SIX: The Musical were previously scheduled to have shows.