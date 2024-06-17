Recap the 2024 Tony Awards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Another Tonys has come and gone! The American Theatre Wing's 77th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, aired live from the David H. Koch Theater, honoring theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway and wrapping up the 2023/24 awards season.

Now that we've all had some time to recover from the excitement of the big night, treat yourself today to some highlights from ALL of the festivities. Below, BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you a recap of all things Tonys!

Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

THE CARPET: BroadwayWorld's Bruce Glikas was on hand to bring us stunning photos straight from the red blue carpet before the ceremony began. Recap the night's best fashions!

THE CEREMONY: You can revisit all of the evening's acceptance speeches. Also make sure that you relive the performance highlights! Plus, we've got photos from inside the ceremony and backstage with the stars to brighten up your post-Tonys Monday. Miss the ceremony? You can watch the full 77th Annual Tony Awards on Paramount+.

THE UPDATES: All night long, Caitlin Hornik brought us updates from backstage at the David H. Koch Theatre.

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

THE WINNERS: Check out a complete list of the 2024 winners. Plus, go backstage with Bruce Glikas and watch as they chat with Richard Ridge.

THE AFTERWARDS: What did the critics think of the evening? Plus check out photos from the after party gala at David Geffen Hall.

Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions