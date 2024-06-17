2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 2024 Tony Awards have come and gone and as usual, Broadway's biggest stars turned up and turned it out in honor of the big night! From classic glamour to avant garde eleganza, check out the photos below to find out which 'fits were it at this year's celebration!

A number of trends dominated the red carpet this year. Host Ariana DeBose set the sartorial tone for the night, rocking the viral stained glass dress from Oscar de la Renta. The team behind The Notebook, composer Ingrid Michaelson and book writer Bekah Brunstetter, also took the cue to rock blue, arriving in coordinating gowns remniscient of the show's signature color.

Creams and light pinks took center stage on tonight's blue carpet with nominee Gayle Rankin (Cabaret) and Sky Lakota-Lynch (The Outsiders) and his beautiful mother shining in off-white, with Julianne Hough continuing the trend in a light pink, ruffled gown.

Tones of purple, maroon, burgundy and brown made their presence known courtesy of SUFFS composer and director, Shaina Taub and Leigh Silverman, Cabaret's Bebe Neuwirth, and music icon Alicia Keys who shone in an embellished red gown. Their Tony-nominated SUFFS pal, Nikki M. James stunned in magenta with her fellow nominee Daniel Radcliffe arriving in purple. Nominated playwright Jocelyn Bioh stopped the show in a stunning purple gown with feather detail.

The fellas were bringing their style A-game up a notch with Stereophonic's Will Butler and Justin Craig channeling 60s rock star fashion in shades and ascots. Cabaret's Eddie Redmayne arrived in a modern take on the tux with tails with his co-star Steven Skybell going bold in green and gold brocade.

As always there were some stars who went the extra mile, bringing truly one of a kind looks with them to the big show. Theatre owner and fashion icon Jordan Roth brought the drama in a sheet embellished, black sheath gown with Jaja's African Hair Braiding star, Nikiya Mathis, wowing in a black zippered minidress with dramatic embroidered sleeves. Lempicka star Amber Iman arrived mermaid chic, bringing a scaly, jewel toned gown to the big night.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Ariana DeBose

Jordan Roth

Billy Porter

Cynthia Erivo

Idina Menzel

Angelina Jolie and daughter, Vivienne

Camille A. Brown

Gayle Rankin

Renee Elise Goldsberry

Audra McDonald

Elle Fanning

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke

Sami Kakoma

Paul Tazewell

Steven Skybell

Nikki M. James

Lamar Richardson

Whitney White

Utkarsh Ambudkar and Guest

Kara Young

Eddie Redmayne

Amy Ryan

Amber Iman

Maria Friedman

Jim Parsons

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys and Family

Shaina Taub

Michael Greif and Shon Keane

Sky Lakota-Lynch and Alba Lynch

Enver Chakartash

Matt Hinkey and Kymberly Lavigne- Hinkley

Justin Craig and Lavinia Jones Wright

Isabelle McCalla and Rick Elice

Ingrid Michaelson

Bekah Brunstetter

David Zinn

Skylar Astin

Jonathan Clay and Michelle Clay

Emilio Sosa

Nikiya Mathis

Jocelyn Bioh

David Adjmi

Jesse Robb and Kevin Zak

Zach Chance and Grace Herr

Maechi Aharanwa

Vanessa Bell Calloway and Heather Alicia Sims