THE OUTSIDERS, STEREOPHONIC, HELL'S KITCHEN & MORE TAKE HOME TONY AWARDS - THE COMPLETE LIST!

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

The 2024 Tony Awards have come and gone and as usual, Broadway's biggest stars turned up and turned it out in honor of the big night!

By: Jun. 17, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The 2024 Tony Awards have come and gone and as usual, Broadway's biggest stars turned up and turned it out in honor of the big night! From classic glamour to avant garde eleganza, check out the photos below to find out which 'fits were it at this year's celebration!

A number of trends dominated the red carpet this year. Host Ariana DeBose set the sartorial tone for the night, rocking the viral stained glass dress from Oscar de la Renta. The team behind The Notebook, composer Ingrid Michaelson and book writer Bekah Brunstetter, also took the cue to rock blue, arriving in coordinating gowns remniscient of the show's signature color.

Creams and light pinks took center stage on tonight's blue carpet with nominee Gayle Rankin (Cabaret) and Sky Lakota-Lynch (The Outsiders) and his beautiful mother shining in off-white, with Julianne Hough continuing the trend in a light pink, ruffled gown.

Tones of purple, maroon, burgundy and brown made their presence known courtesy of SUFFS composer and director, Shaina Taub and Leigh Silverman, Cabaret's Bebe Neuwirth, and music icon Alicia Keys who shone in an embellished red gown. Their Tony-nominated SUFFS pal, Nikki M. James stunned in magenta with her fellow nominee Daniel Radcliffe arriving in purple. Nominated playwright Jocelyn Bioh stopped the show in a stunning purple gown with feather detail.

The fellas were bringing their style A-game up a notch with Stereophonic's Will Butler and Justin Craig channeling 60s rock star fashion in shades and ascots. Cabaret's Eddie Redmayne arrived in a modern take on the tux with tails with his co-star Steven Skybell going bold in green and gold brocade.

As always there were some stars who went the extra mile, bringing truly one of a kind looks with them to the big show. Theatre owner and fashion icon Jordan Roth brought the drama in a sheet embellished, black sheath gown with Jaja's African Hair Braiding star, Nikiya Mathis, wowing in a black zippered minidress with dramatic embroidered sleeves. Lempicka star Amber Iman arrived mermaid chic, bringing a scaly, jewel toned gown to the big night. 

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

Ariana DeBose

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

Jordan Roth

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

Billy Porter

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

Cynthia Erivo

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

Idina Menzel

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

Angelina Jolie and daughter, Vivienne

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

Camille A. Brown

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

Gayle Rankin

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

Renee Elise Goldsberry

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

Audra McDonald

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

Elle Fanning

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

Sami Kakoma

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

Paul Tazewell

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

Steven Skybell

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

Nikki M. James

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

Lamar Richardson

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

Whitney White

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

Utkarsh Ambudkar and Guest

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

Kara Young

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

Eddie Redmayne

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

Amy Ryan

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

Amber Iman

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

Maria Friedman

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

Jim Parsons

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night Alicia Keys

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night Alicia Keys and Family

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

Shaina Taub

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

Michael Greif and Shon Keane

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

Sky Lakota-Lynch and Alba Lynch

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

Enver Chakartash

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

Matt Hinkey and Kymberly Lavigne- Hinkley

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night Justin Craig and Lavinia Jones Wright

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night Isabelle McCalla and Rick Elice

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night Ingrid Michaelson

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night Bekah Brunstetter

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

David Zinn

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

Skylar Astin

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

Jonathan Clay and Michelle Clay

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

Emilio Sosa

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

Nikiya Mathis

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

Jocelyn Bioh

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

David Adjmi

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

Jesse Robb and Kevin Zak

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

Zach Chance and Grace Herr

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night Maechi Aharanwa

2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night Vanessa Bell Calloway and Heather Alicia Sims




Videos