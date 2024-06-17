2024 Tony Awards Fashions- The Best Looks from Broadway's Biggest Night

The 2024 Tony Awards have come and gone and as usual, Broadway's biggest stars turned up and turned it out in honor of the big night!
The 2024 Tony Awards have come and gone and as usual, Broadway's biggest stars turned up and turned it out in honor of the big night! From classic glamour to avant garde eleganza, check out the photos below to find out which 'fits were it at this year's celebration!
A number of trends dominated the red carpet this year. Host Ariana DeBose set the sartorial tone for the night, rocking the viral stained glass dress from Oscar de la Renta. The team behind The Notebook, composer Ingrid Michaelson and book writer Bekah Brunstetter, also took the cue to rock blue, arriving in coordinating gowns remniscient of the show's signature color.
Creams and light pinks took center stage on tonight's blue carpet with nominee Gayle Rankin (Cabaret) and Sky Lakota-Lynch (The Outsiders) and his beautiful mother shining in off-white, with Julianne Hough continuing the trend in a light pink, ruffled gown.
Tones of purple, maroon, burgundy and brown made their presence known courtesy of SUFFS composer and director, Shaina Taub and Leigh Silverman, Cabaret's Bebe Neuwirth, and music icon Alicia Keys who shone in an embellished red gown. Their Tony-nominated SUFFS pal, Nikki M. James stunned in magenta with her fellow nominee Daniel Radcliffe arriving in purple. Nominated playwright Jocelyn Bioh stopped the show in a stunning purple gown with feather detail.
The fellas were bringing their style A-game up a notch with Stereophonic's Will Butler and Justin Craig channeling 60s rock star fashion in shades and ascots. Cabaret's Eddie Redmayne arrived in a modern take on the tux with tails with his co-star Steven Skybell going bold in green and gold brocade.
As always there were some stars who went the extra mile, bringing truly one of a kind looks with them to the big show. Theatre owner and fashion icon Jordan Roth brought the drama in a sheet embellished, black sheath gown with Jaja's African Hair Braiding star, Nikiya Mathis, wowing in a black zippered minidress with dramatic embroidered sleeves. Lempicka star Amber Iman arrived mermaid chic, bringing a scaly, jewel toned gown to the big night.
Ariana DeBose
Jordan Roth
Billy Porter
Cynthia Erivo
Idina Menzel
Angelina Jolie and daughter, Vivienne
Camille A. Brown
Gayle Rankin
Renee Elise Goldsberry
Audra McDonald
Elle Fanning
Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke
Sami Kakoma
Paul Tazewell
Steven Skybell
Nikki M. James
Lamar Richardson
Whitney White
Utkarsh Ambudkar and Guest
Kara Young
Eddie Redmayne
Amy Ryan
Amber Iman
Maria Friedman
Jim Parsons
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys and Family
Shaina Taub
Michael Greif and Shon Keane
Sky Lakota-Lynch and Alba Lynch
Matt Hinkey and Kymberly Lavigne- Hinkley
Justin Craig and Lavinia Jones Wright
Isabelle McCalla and Rick Elice
Ingrid Michaelson
David Zinn
Skylar Astin
Jonathan Clay and Michelle Clay
Emilio Sosa
Nikiya Mathis
Jocelyn Bioh
David Adjmi
Jesse Robb and Kevin Zak
Zach Chance and Grace Herr
Vanessa Bell Calloway and Heather Alicia Sims
