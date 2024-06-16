Backstage at the 2024 Tony Awards- Updating Live

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



The 77th Annual Tony Awards are underway, and while we are glued to our TVs to find out what will happen next onstage, just as much is going on behind the curtain! Tune in all night long as Caitlin Hornik shares live updates from backstage at the David H. Koch Theater.

How does it feel to be a Tony winner? What project is up next? Who did they forget to thank? Find out straight from the winners themselves!

[9:27pm] Special Tony Award recipient Alex Edelman has entered the pool room!

[9:18pm] Loads of cackles and gut laughter at the start of Kecia Lewis' speech as she begged her phone to open and for people to stop texting her. She quickly went from having us in stitches to wiping away tears with her powerful ending, "Never. Give. Up."

[9:14pm] Screams and cheers for Daniel Radcliffe's win for Best Featured Actor in a Musical! And lots of "awwwws" throughout his speech - especially when the camera panned to a very teary Jonathan Groff.

[9:08pm] Another little lull here in the pool room. Lots of chatter around the "Water for Elephants" performance and the acrobatics! And lots of updated predictions floating around on the heels of the last few winners.

[9:00pm] Major gasps and audible reactions from the pool room at the announcement of Danya Taymor's name for Best Direction of a Musical! She takes home the prize for "The Outsiders."

[8:50pm] Audible laughter in the pool room at Lindsay Mendez during the "Merrily We Roll Along" performance. And again, the room applauded and cheered at the end of the number!

[8:42pm] Porter interrupted his speech in the pool room to cheer for Kara Young as she was announced as the recipient of the Best Featured Actress in a Play award. The entire room erupted in cheers and applause!

[8:37pm] Billy Porter has entered the pool room! The 2024 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award recipient was asked about a role he'd love to play in the future. "It's difficult when you have a role like Lola [in "Kinky Boots"] that was one of the greatest artistic moments of my life. It was perfection. I don't know where you go from there, but I'm open to whatever the Universe has in store for me." However, he did say there were some things he couldn't yet talk about ...

[8:21pm] Special Tony Award recipient Nikiya Mathis was asked if she ever runs out of hairstyles! Her response? "O. M. G. Yes." Mathis, a hair and wig designer who received the award for her work on "Jaja's African Hair Braiding," said her job is the same as a costume designer's in many ways and the work should be recognized with individual categories. “I don’t think people understand all that goes into wig design," she said. However, she said receiving the recognition "means so much. To see the universality of people respecting the work and seeing the value of our hair … It means so much to me, and it feels like it’s about more than me.”

[8:18pm] ... except I didn't factor in having to touch up my make-up because this performance has my teary! As a New York-native with her own dream coming true tonight, it made me so emotional!

[8:15pm] We have a short break here - a perfect time to eat a quick sandwich while catching the "Hell's Kitchen" performance!

[8:05pm] Cody Spencer laughed as he was asked if he wanted to pick his speech up where he left off since it was cut off after he used an expletive. "I'm just really excited that I'm here for this," he said.

[7:57pm] Ryan Rumery revealed how he achieved the authentic sound for "Stereophonic." "We used all of the vintage plug-ins that would've been in the studios," he said. "That took a long time to figure out that balance. It was definitely wild to come up with and definitely not easy." Beyond that, he shared: “There’s towels from my house that are on the heads of those drums!" Rumery said he listened to a lot of Fleetwood Mac, a band he's loved since he was a kid. He also spoke of his relationship with the rest of the creative team. "I've never had a dialogue before with a playwright, and David [Adjmi] listened," he said.

[7:55pm] Best Lighting Design of a Play winner Jane Cox spoke about achieving the final moments of "Appropriate." "Meticulously, and over an extended period of time with a lot of amazing people," she said.

[7:52pm] Cjay Philip, the 2024 Excellence in Theater Education Tony Award recipient, revealed that her mother was a community activist who participated in the Montgomery Bus Boycotts, fought for voter rights, and "is kind of a rockstar for me." Philip also spoke about working with John O'Brien during her time as a performer in "Hairspray" on Broadway before turning her career to teaching.

[7:51pm] "We're able to help people in the arts between coverage," Tony Honor recipient Jason Kindt with The Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts said of the importance of the work done at the center.

[7:45pm] Justin Peck has entered the pool room! "I think it's one of the great albums of the last 20-30 years," Peck said of the original "Illinoise" album. He commented on the company leading the Tony-nominated Best Musical. "I never call my cast dancers. I think they're so much more than that. They're actors, they're storytellers, they're speaking a language that happens to be dance."

[7:37pm] "If something scares you, do it. That's my big advice," legendary playwright and director George C. Wolfe said. When asked about how he knew the upcoming revival of "Gypsy" was his next project, he spoke about trying to get the timing aligned with Audra McDonald. "I'm thrilled and excited," he said that it's finally happening. Along those lines, when getting involved with a new project, he said, "I give myself permission to not know. I firmly deeply profoundly believe … that an audience can tell when they’re in the presence of a truth that you discovered while working on a project.”

[7:32pm] David Zinn revealed that his husband has been very ill for the last year, but is well enough to be with him at the Tonys tonight. "It was a crazy ping pong game," he said of the last year of professional highs and navigating caring for his husband. "I needed help this year ... and it was a very moving thing to experience from this community."

[7:25pm] Tom Scutt said "Cabaret" was informed by coming out of the pandemic. "There was this burning ... to stand up and be the people that we want to be. So our team, it was very very important that our team was incredibly inclusive." Scutt was then asked about the skyrocketing costs of producing theater. "It already has," he said. "It kind of screwed everything up for us. We have to relearn how to do our job." Scutt was thanked by someone in the pool room for shouting out his associates during his acceptance speech. He then thanked two more of his American associates he forgot to include but who were written on the speech in his pocket he forgot to pull out when he won!

[7:23pm] The team of the Wilma Theatre in Pennsylvania has entered the room! They've received received a 2024 Tony Honor for Excellence in the Theatre.

[7:13pm] "I've never done this before! This is still pretty surreal," Shaina Taub said as she began answering questions in the pool room. "Standing here with the award for book blows my mind," due to the changes made to the production from its run at The Public Theatre to its Broadway bow. "I hadn't really thought of myself as a playwright but going through this process gave me that confidence." Taub was later asked about advice she'd give to writers looking to pursue their passion project. "Apply to everything, every grant, every residency, every award," she said.

[7:08pm] "To be honest, I think I didn't think I was going to win," Dede Ayite laughed when asked about the moment she won after hearing her name called twice in the same category. When asked about designing costumes for Broadway and beyond, she said, "it's all about storytelling."

[7:02pm] The first winner has graced the pool room! When asked what she'd say to other women looking to get started in the field, Linda Cho said, "My advice is to try everything. Do a little math, do a little science, do a little fine art. Keep your mind open." In her acceptance speech, she spoke about the tough love her mother gave her growing up. In the pool room, she described her mother as being a "tiger mom." "Unfortunately she never got to see a single show I designed," Cho revealed. "I'm a mom now, so I get it, all the things you were trying," she said when asked what she'd say to her mom right now.

[6:57pm] Cheers for David Zinn and the first win of the night for "Stereophonic." Zinn nabbed the award for Best Scenic Design of a Play. There was scattered applause at the end of his emotional speech.

[6:45pm] More shock from the pool room as Jonathan Tunick noted this was his first win for a Sondheim musical while accepting the Best Orchestrations award for the revival of "Merrily We Roll Along."

[6:41pm] Multiple cries of "Oh my gosh" for Linda Cho's costume design win for "The Great Gatsby." Some seemed surprised while others saw the win coming thanks to the dazzling and sparkly costumes gracing the stage at the Broadway Theatre.

[6:39pm] More audible gasps and applause for Dede Ayite, who won for her costume design for "Jaja's African Hair Braiding."

[6:37pm] The first award of the night has been given to Shaina Taub! The pool room erupted in cheers and applause as she rushed to the stage to accept the Tony for Best Book of a Musical for "Suffs."

[6:35pm] The Tony Awards: Act One is underway and we are ready to roll here in the pool room! The carpet is set, the microphones have been tested, and the lights are brightly shining. Here we go!

[6:12pm] Members of the media arrived at the pool room to find branded swag bags filled with a notebook and pen, a pamphlet with information about the 2024 Excellence in Theatre Education Award winner Cjay Philip, Good Karmal caramels, a wireless charger, and a fan.

[5:40pm] Hello from the media room! Members of the press are slowly starting to assemble and set up their stations ahead of the 6:30pm start of The Tony Awards: Act One. The excitement is palpable, the dresses are sparkly, and we can't wait to see who becomes the first winner of the night!

I'll be taking you along for the behind-the-scenes ride all night as winners come through and continue their speeches and thanks. Stay tuned!