THE OUTSIDERS, STEREOPHONIC, HELL'S KITCHEN & MORE TAKE HOME TONY AWARDS - THE COMPLETE LIST!

Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Tony Awards After Party

The 77th Annual Tony Awards aired June 16, 2024.

By: Jun. 17, 2024
Take a look inside the after party for the 77th Annual Tony Awards!

Following the big night, winners and guests flocked to the Tony Awards After Party Presented By City National Bank at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center.

See winners celebrating at the party including Jeremy Strong, Justin Peck, Jonathan Groff, Will Brill, and more. Check out the full list of winners.

Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder, Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Tamara Tunie and Andrew Rannells

Guests attend the 77th Annual Tony Awards After Party Presented By City National Bank

John Johnson and Justin Peck

Fynn Cho and Linda Cho

Patrick Wilson and Kalin Wilson

77th Annual Tony Awards branding is displayed during the 77th Annual Tony Awards After Party Presented By City National Bank

Jeremy Strong

Will Brill

Beverages are served during the 77th Annual Tony Awards After Party Presented By City National Bank

Guests attend the 77th Annual Tony Awards After Party Presented By City National Bank

Kecia Lewis and Camille A. Brown

Kara Young

A guest, Steven Skybell, and Juliana Canfield

A DJ performs during the 77th Annual Tony Awards After Party Presented By City National Bank

Kecia Lewis and Jocelyn Bioh

Nikki M. James

Alyssa Indenbaum

John Johnson

Camille A. Brown

Guests attend the 77th Annual Tony Awards After Party Presented By City National Bank

Nene L.A. Shiro and Carter Kench

A view outside the 77th Annual Tony Awards After Party Presented By City National Bank

Glenn Weiss




