Photos: Go Inside the 2024 Tony Awards After Party

The 77th Annual Tony Awards aired June 16, 2024.
Take a look inside the after party for the 77th Annual Tony Awards!
Following the big night, winners and guests flocked to the Tony Awards After Party Presented By City National Bank at David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center.
See winners celebrating at the party including Jeremy Strong, Justin Peck, Jonathan Groff, Will Brill, and more. Check out the full list of winners.
Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder, Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Tamara Tunie and Andrew Rannells
Guests attend the 77th Annual Tony Awards After Party Presented By City National Bank
Fynn Cho and Linda Cho
Patrick Wilson and Kalin Wilson
77th Annual Tony Awards branding is displayed during the 77th Annual Tony Awards After Party Presented By City National Bank
Beverages are served during the 77th Annual Tony Awards After Party Presented By City National Bank
Guests attend the 77th Annual Tony Awards After Party Presented By City National Bank
Kecia Lewis and Camille A. Brown
A guest, Steven Skybell, and Juliana Canfield
A DJ performs during the 77th Annual Tony Awards After Party Presented By City National Bank
Alyssa Indenbaum
Camille A. Brown
Guests attend the 77th Annual Tony Awards After Party Presented By City National Bank
Nene L.A. Shiro and Carter Kench
A view outside the 77th Annual Tony Awards After Party Presented By City National Bank
