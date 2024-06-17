THE OUTSIDERS, STEREOPHONIC, HELL'S KITCHEN & MORE TAKE HOME TONY AWARDS - THE COMPLETE LIST!

Photos: Inside the 2024 Tony Awards Ceremony

The 2024 Tony Awards are now available to re-watch on Paramount+.

By: Jun. 17, 2024
Last night, the curtain was raised on the 77th Annual Tony Awards! Take a look inside the CBS broadcasts and Pluto TV pre-show below, including photos of the casts of The Outsiders, Suffs, Hell's Kitchen, The Who's Tommy, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, and more.

Winners included Sarah Paulson, Jeremy Strong, Maleah Joi Moon, Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe, Kecia Lewis, Kara Young and Will Brill. Check out the full list of winners!

The 77th Tonys celebration recognized all the award categories and honored the incredible artistry of the 2023/24 season. The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, were presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and has been broadcast on CBS since 1978.

Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough

Linda Cho

Utkarsh Ambudkar

Dede Ayite

Shaina Taub

Tom Scutt

David Zinn

Audra McDonald

George C. Wolfe

Justin Peck

CJay Philip

Jane Cox

Jack O'Brien

Ryan Rumery

Brian Stokes Mitchell

Billy Porter

Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose

Jeremy Strong

Jeremy Strong

Danai Gurira

Brandon Victor Dixon and Shoshana Bean

Maleah Joi Moon and the cast of Hell's Kitchen

Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys

Will Brill

Ali Louis Bourzgui and cast of The Who's Tommy

Bobby Conte and cast of The Who's Tommy

Bobby Conte and cast of The Who's Tommy

Kara Young

Kara Young

Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and Jonathan Groff

Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez

Ariana DeBose

Grant Gustin

Wade McCollum and Water for Elephants cast

Danya Taymor

Water for Elephants cast

Paul Alexander Nolan and Water for Elephants cast

Daniel Radcliffe

Kecia Lewis

Ahmad Simmons and Ricky Ubeda

Ben Cook, Ahmad Simmons, Ricky Ubeda and Gaby Diaz

Ben Cook and Gaby Diaz

Shaina Taub

Eddie Redmayne and the cast of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Eddie Redmayne, Gayle Rankin, and the cast of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Eddie Redmayne, Gayle Rankin, and the cast of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Andrew Rannells and Josh Gad

Sarah Paulson, Carole Rothman, Lisa Lawer Post, Natalie Gold, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Corey Stoll and cast of Appropriate

Ariana DeBose

Bebe Neuwirth

Tamara Tunie

Hillary Clinton

Shaina Taub

Andrew R. Butler, Juliana Canfield, John Johnson, Sue Wagner, Sarah Pidgeon, Tom Pecinka, Daniel Aukin, Enver Chakartash, Will Butler, Ryan Rumery and cast of Stereophonic

Angelina Jolie

Cast of The Outsiders

Sky Lakota-Lynch and Brody Grant

Brody Grant Cast of The Outsiders

Shaina Taub and cast of Suffs

Jennifer Hudson

Sean Hayes

Maria Friedman, Sonia Friedman

Sarah Paulson

Brooke Shields

Nicole Scherzinger

Maleah Joi Moon

Jonathan Groff

Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren

Ariana DeBose

Idina Menzel and Cynthia Erivo

Vivienne Jolie, Angelina Jolie, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Adam Rapp, Matthew Rego, Danya Taymor, Hank Unger, and cast and crew of The Outsiders




