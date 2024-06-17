Photos: Inside the 2024 Tony Awards Ceremony

The 2024 Tony Awards are now available to re-watch on Paramount+.
Last night, the curtain was raised on the 77th Annual Tony Awards! Take a look inside the CBS broadcasts and Pluto TV pre-show below, including photos of the casts of The Outsiders, Suffs, Hell's Kitchen, The Who's Tommy, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, and more.
Winners included Sarah Paulson, Jeremy Strong, Maleah Joi Moon, Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe, Kecia Lewis, Kara Young and Will Brill. Check out the full list of winners!
The 77th Tonys celebration recognized all the award categories and honored the incredible artistry of the 2023/24 season. The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, were presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and has been broadcast on CBS since 1978.
Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Brandon Victor Dixon and Shoshana Bean
Maleah Joi Moon and the cast of Hell's Kitchen
Ali Louis Bourzgui and cast of The Who's Tommy
Bobby Conte and cast of The Who's Tommy
Bobby Conte and cast of The Who's Tommy
Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and Jonathan Groff
Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff, and Lindsay Mendez
Wade McCollum and Water for Elephants cast
Water for Elephants cast
Paul Alexander Nolan and Water for Elephants cast
Ben Cook, Ahmad Simmons, Ricky Ubeda and Gaby Diaz
Eddie Redmayne and the cast of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Eddie Redmayne, Gayle Rankin, and the cast of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Eddie Redmayne, Gayle Rankin, and the cast of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Sarah Paulson, Carole Rothman, Lisa Lawer Post, Natalie Gold, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Corey Stoll and cast of Appropriate
Andrew R. Butler, Juliana Canfield, John Johnson, Sue Wagner, Sarah Pidgeon, Tom Pecinka, Daniel Aukin, Enver Chakartash, Will Butler, Ryan Rumery and cast of Stereophonic
Cast of The Outsiders
Sky Lakota-Lynch and Brody Grant
Brody Grant Cast of The Outsiders
Shaina Taub and cast of Suffs
Maria Friedman, Sonia Friedman
Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren
Idina Menzel and Cynthia Erivo
Vivienne Jolie, Angelina Jolie, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Adam Rapp, Matthew Rego, Danya Taymor, Hank Unger, and cast and crew of The Outsiders
