Photos: Go Behind the Scenes of the 2024 Tony Awards

The 77th Annual Tony Awards aired June 16, 2024.
We're taking you behind the scenes of last night's Tony Awards! See below for some photos of backstage moments with Jonathan Groff, Idina Menzel, Alicia Keys, Ariana DeBose, Hillary Clinton, Angelina Jolie, and the casts of Cabaret, Water for Elephants, Merrily We Roll Along, The Outsiders, and more.
Winners included Sarah Paulson, Jeremy Strong, Maleah Joi Moon, Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe, Kecia Lewis, Kara Young and Will Brill. Check out the full list of winners.
The 77th Tonys celebration recognized all the award categories and honored the incredible artistry of the 2023/24 season. The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, were presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and has been broadcast on CBS since 1978.
Photo Credit: Kevin Mazur, Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Emilio Sosa, Cynthia Erivo, Billy Porter, Heather Hitchens and Idina Menzel
Andrew Rannells, Billy Porter, and Sarah Paulson
Andrew Rannells and Sarah Paulson
George C. Wolfe and Jeremy Strong
Jeremy Strong and Taraji P. Henson
Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez
Daniel Radcliffe, Lindsay Mendez, and Jonathan Groff
Hillary Clinton and cast of Suffs
Natalie Gold, Elle Fanning, and Sarah Paulson
Klay Young and Ariana DeBose
Justin Levine and Angelina Jolie
Sky Lakota-Lynch and Brody Grant
Gregg Edelman and Grant Gustin
Eddie Redmayne and the cast of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Chris Stack, Sarah Pidgeon, Juliana Canfield, Will Brill, Tom Pecinka, Andrew R. Butler and Eli Gelb
Sergio Trujillo and Ariana DeBose
Debra Martin Chase, Justin Levine, Zach Chance, Joshua Boone, Matthew Rego, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie, Danya Taymor, Jeff Kuperman, and The Outsiders cast
The cast of The Outsiders
Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie and Danya Taymor
