Photos: Go Behind the Scenes of the 2024 Tony Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



We're taking you behind the scenes of last night's Tony Awards! See below for some photos of backstage moments with Jonathan Groff, Idina Menzel, Alicia Keys, Ariana DeBose, Hillary Clinton, Angelina Jolie, and the casts of Cabaret, Water for Elephants, Merrily We Roll Along, The Outsiders, and more.

Winners included Sarah Paulson, Jeremy Strong, Maleah Joi Moon, Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe, Kecia Lewis, Kara Young and Will Brill. Check out the full list of winners.

The 77th Tonys celebration recognized all the award categories and honored the incredible artistry of the 2023/24 season. The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, were presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and has been broadcast on CBS since 1978.