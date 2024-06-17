Watch the Full 2024 Tony Awards Broadcast

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Miss the Tony Awards last night? No problem! The complete 2024 Tony Awards are now available to stream online through Paramount+.

Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose hosted the big night live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City. Winners included Sarah Paulson, Jeremy Strong, Maleah Joi Moon, Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe, Kecia Lewis, Kara Young and Will Brill. Check out the full list of winners!

The show included performances from the casts of “Stereophonic,” “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Illinoise,” “Merrily We Roll Along,” “Suffs,” “The Outsiders,” “The Who’s Tommy” and “Water for Elephants.”

Presenters include: Utkarsh Ambudkar, Nate Burleson, Cynthia Erivo, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Josh Gad, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sean Hayes, Taraji P. Henson, Julianne Hough, Jennifer Hudson, Angelina Jolie, Nick Jonas, Idina Menzel, Ashley Park, Jim Parsons, Wendell Pierce, Ben Platt, Anthony Ramos, Andrew Rannells, Solomon Thomas, Taylor Tomlinson, Pete Townshend, Tamara Tunie, Adrienne Warren, Patrick Wilson and Jeffrey Wright.

Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions