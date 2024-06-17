THE OUTSIDERS, STEREOPHONIC, HELL'S KITCHEN & MORE TAKE HOME TONY AWARDS - THE COMPLETE LIST!

Watch the Full 2024 Tony Awards Broadcast

The 77th Annual Tony Awards airing on June 16, 2024.

By: Jun. 17, 2024
Watch the Full 2024 Tony Awards Broadcast
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Miss the Tony Awards last night? No problem! The complete 2024 Tony Awards are now available to stream online through Paramount+.

LATEST NEWS

Review Roundup: The 77th Annual Tony Awards
Video: Jonathan Groff Celebrates Win for Best Leading Actor
Video: Maleah Joi Moon Celebrates Tony Win for Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Video: THE OUTSIDERS Team Celebrates Tony Win for Best Musical

Watch the complete ceremony.

Academy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Ariana DeBose hosted the big night live from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City. Winners included Sarah Paulson, Jeremy Strong, Maleah Joi Moon, Jonathan Groff, Daniel Radcliffe, Kecia Lewis, Kara Young and Will Brill. Check out the full list of winners!

The show included performances from the casts of “Stereophonic,” “Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” “Illinoise,” “Merrily We Roll Along,” “Suffs,” “The Outsiders,” “The Who’s Tommy” and “Water for Elephants.”

Presenters include: Utkarsh Ambudkar, Nate Burleson, Cynthia Erivo, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Josh Gad, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sean Hayes, Taraji P. Henson, Julianne Hough, Jennifer Hudson, Angelina Jolie, Nick Jonas, Idina Menzel, Ashley Park, Jim Parsons, Wendell Pierce, Ben Platt, Anthony Ramos, Andrew Rannells, Solomon Thomas, Taylor Tomlinson, Pete Townshend, Tamara Tunie, Adrienne Warren, Patrick Wilson and Jeffrey Wright.

Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions




Videos