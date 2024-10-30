Photos: THE NOTEBOOK'S New Stars- Aisha Jackson, Anna Zavelson & Benji Santiago

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Check out brand new images of the new cast of The Notebook on Broadway, including Aisha Jackson (Middle Allie), Anna Zavelson (Younger Allie), and Benji Santiago (Younger Noah). Joy Woods, John Cardoza, and Jordan Tyson played their final performances earlier this month.

As BroadwayWorld previously reoprted, the production must play its final Broadway performance on Sunday, December 15 at the Schoenfeld Theatre, with a First National Tour launching at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH in September 2025. Additional cities will be announced at a later date.

Produced by Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch, The Notebook features music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a Tony Award-nominated book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (writer and producer on NBC's “This Is Us,” The Cake). The production is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, RENT) and Schele Williams (Aida, The Wiz), with choreography by Katie Spelman (Associate Choreographer on Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

The cast of The Notebook features Tony Award®-winner Maryann Plunkett as Older Allie, Tony Award® nominee Dorian Harewood as Older Noah, Joy Woods as Middle Allie, Ryan Vasquez as Middle Noah, Anna Zavelson as Younger Allie, Benji Santiago as Younger Noah, Andréa Burns as Mother/Nurse Lori, Carson Stewart as Johnny/Fin. Playing various roles are Yassmin Alers, Alex Benoit, Chase Del Rey, Hillary Fisher, Jerome Harmann-Hardeman, Dorcas Leung, Happy McPartlin, Juliette Ojeda, Kim Onah, Charles E. Wallace and Charlie Webb.