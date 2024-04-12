Video: An Insider's Look at Opening Night of THE OUTSIDERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







It's been over 55 years since S.E. Hinton wrote her landmark young adult novel The Outsiders. Just last night, Broadway finally got a taste of Tulsa, Oklahoma when the new musical of the same name opened at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theare.

"I'm a novelist who became a playwright, so I hold the novel in high regard. I hold young adult fiction in high regard," explained book writer Adam Rapp. "Being tasked to figure out how to tell the story on the stage was a great pleasure and honor to work on Susie's book. But, just the journey getting here... we survived COVID, a loss in one of our leaders early on; we had to reconstitute many times and somehow we keep it together. Somehow we're here now and that is very satisfying."

"So many people have been reading this book since 1967 and have invested their time, souls, and energy into reading this book from Ponyboy's perspective," said leading man Brody Grant on the red carpet. "Getting to take on the character that so many people felt seen by... it's a gift as an artist and actor. I just try to breathe it in every moment."

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his best friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of “outsiders” battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging... and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

In this video, watch as the cast and creative team celebrates the big night!