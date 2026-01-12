Photos: Hillary Clinton and More at MESSY WHITE GAYS Closing Night

Messy White Gays, the brutal new satire from the mind of Drew Droege, played its final performance at The Duke on 42nd Street. Alaska Thunderf*ck, Adam Lambert, and special guest Hillary Clintonjoined in for the closing night celebration. See photos here!

The show starred Droege, Derek Chadwick, James Cusati-Moyer, Aaron Jackson, Drew Reilly, Matt Steele, and Pete Zias, under the direction of Mike Donahue. Read the reviews for the production HERE!

In Messy White Gays, Drew Droege—the sharp-penned and quick-witted diarist of the contemporary homosexual—shines a harsh overhead light on the pores of White Gaydom, revealing what happens when throuples crumble, neighbors bicker, and rich and pretty clash with hot and dumb. It’s Sunday morning in Hell’s Kitchen. Brecken and Caden have just murdered their boyfriend and stuffed his body into a Jonathan Adler credenza. Unfortunately, they’ve also invited friends over for brunch. And they’re out of limes! Feel bad for them! They’re MESSY WHITE GAYS!

Photo credit: Bruce Glikas

Messy White Gays Closing Night

Messy White Gays Closing Night

Messy White Gays Closing Night

Messy White Gays Closing Night

Messy White Gays Closing Night

Messy White Gays Closing Night

Messy White Gays Closing Night

Messy White Gays Closing Night

Messy White Gays Closing Night

Messy White Gays Closing Night

Messy White Gays Closing Night

Messy White Gays Closing Night

Messy White Gays Closing Night

Messy White Gays Closing Night