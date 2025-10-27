Video: Diane Lane Praises Broadway's THE OUTSIDERS on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







On a recent appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark, Diane Lane shared her experience visiting The Outsiders on Broadway during a performance early in the run. The actress, who played Cherry Valance in the 1983 film adaptation of the novel, praised the Tony Award-winning production.

"I was beside myself because of their amazing performance. And the lighting was extraordinary!" said Lane. She also recalled that, on the same name she attended, there were other attendees in the audience who shared a special history with the material.

"In the audience were the adult teenagers who had originally written through their school teacher to [Francis Ford] Coppola to please make this book into a movie. They all came to New York to see that performance." Famously, the letters from these students sparked conversations about a film at the time, ultimately leading to the screen adaptation. Watch the interview with Lane, where she goes on to discuss her time working on the movie.

Diane Lane has appeared on the New York stage in the New York Shakespeare Festival's productions of The Cherry Orchard and Agamemnon at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Her other theater credits include Runaways (Off-Broadway), The Mystery of Love and Sex (Off-Broadway), Twelfth Night (ART/Boston) and Sweet Bird of Youth (Goodman Theatre/Chicago). Her most recent Broadway credit was in 2016's The Cherry Orchard.

She was nominated for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for her performance in Unfaithful. Other notable films include Man of Steel, Secretariat, Jumper, Must Love Dogs, Under the Tuscan Sun, The Perfect Storm, Jack, Rumble Fish, The Outsiders, A Little Romance, and the TV film "Cinema Verite," for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe and an Emmy Award.

The Outsiders is currently playing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Broadway. In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of “outsiders” battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging... and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”