Concord Theatricals Acquires Licensing Rights for THE OUTSIDERS

Concord Theatricals has secured exclusive worldwide secondary stage licensing rights to Adam Rapp, Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine’s musical The Outsiders.

The Outsiders, based on the novel by S.E. Hinton and Francis Ford Coppola’s Motion Picture, features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, with music supervision, orchestration and arrangements by Justin Levine.

“Generations of kids and adults have loved and related deeply to the classic novel and film, and now the hit Broadway musical,” said Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive of Concord, “We’re honored to work with these creators and producers to bring their acclaimed, tuneful, and kinetic show to audiences worldwide.”

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of “outsiders” battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. This thrilling new Broadway musical navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging... and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

The Outsiders is currently playing on Broadway at New York City’s Bernard B.Jacobs Theatre and across North America on tour.